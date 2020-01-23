Well, 2019 is a wrap.
We had some ups and downs in 2019. We endured the media-created, sky-is-falling hysteria surrounding the release of “Joker.” We survived attacks from 30-50 feral hogs. We all shared a collective eye roll when Joe Biden announced he’d be running for president. We fell in love with Baby Yoda. We considered storming Area 51. Devin Nunes sued a fake cow. We were tricked into thinking Hanford would build something beneficial where the Art Deco fire station once stood.
It was a memorable year, for sure.
The year also provided us with some really great art. OK, it gave us some bad art, too, but who wants to focus on that?
Here’s my Top 3 everythings of 2019:
Top 3 Books of 2019:
3. “Howard Stern Comes Again” by Howard Stern.
I read a lot of books in 2019 but only three of them were published in 2019 so this list is kind of a wash, I suppose. This collection of interviews conducted by the “King of All Media” is about 50 percent profound (the Conan O’Brien interview for example) and 50 percent a prompt to wonder why anyone would care what Kim Kardashian thinks about anything. Sadly, there are no interviews with “Wack Pack” members as Stern has proven time and again (in his early years) that society’s outcasts are usually its most interesting subjects.
2. “White” by Bret Easton Ellis
My favorite novelist released his first book in years and while some of it -- his first non-fiction book — is brilliant (like his explanation of how ‘70s horror films taught him about irony), a lot of it’s a rehash of topics discussed on his podcast. The book was also unfairly criticized as being a defense of Trump. It’s definitely a criticism of those who oppose Trump, but that doesn’t make it a defense of Trump. You can make fun of people you fundamentally agree with.
1. “Raised in Captivity” by Chuck Klosterman
I love Chuck Klosterman and this collection of nearly Tweet-length short stories is fun to read.
Top 3 TV shows of 2019:
3. “Now Apocalypse” (Starz)
My whole life I’ve wanted Gregg Araki (director of cult films like “Nowhere” and “The Doom Generation”) to have a TV show and it finally happened.
2. “Russian Doll” (Netflix)
Natasha Lyonne is hilarious as a cynical New York party girl who gets trapped in a time loop.
1. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime)
Based on a just-OK comic book by Garth Ennis, “The Boys” depicts a world where absolute power corrupts absolutely and there’s no one more powerful than superheroes.
Top 3 Albums of 2019
3. “Serious Musician” by Fraser Murderburger
Songs about anxiety, stress, poverty and depression — the perfect 2019 album.
2. “III” by Masked Intruder
Scientifically speaking, fast songs about (fictional) crimes rock the hardest and that’s all these ski mask-clad criminals do.
1. “Confessions of a Justified Cynic” by The Kimberly Steaks
Do you remember when Green Day was good? Then you’ll like this.
Top 3 Movies of 2019
3. “1917”
In my old age, I’ve become obsessed with World War I and so it’s only natural that I love this movie. Sam Mendes’ film brings the nihilistic dread of The Great War to life as two soldiers race across No Man’s Land into enemy territory to send word that the Germans have set a trap. It’s equal parts horror and beauty.
2. “Jojo Rabbit”
Imagine Calvin and Hobbes, except the kid is a Nazi and the tiger is Hitler. But also it’s hilarious somehow. Funny and charming without ignoring the horrors of World War II, the film shows the effects that propaganda and indoctrination have on young minds and how the cure is life experience.
1. “Marriage Story”
Noah Baumbach’s brilliant and emotionally draining “Marriage Story” tells the last half of every romantic comedy ever made. What happens when the person you dedicated your life to is suddenly your worst enemy — and how do you get through it?
