Valley Vertigo: Pitbull, Lynyrd Skynyrd and WWE coming to the Valley

There’s so much going on this holiday season, it’s hard to keep up.
The Lemoore Holiday Stroll and the Hanford Christmas Parade were both very fun. I’d never been to either before this year, and it’s easy to understand why I hear from people anticipating these events all year long.
Not only that, but my birthday is coming up so that’s fun and I’ll be watching Martin Scorsese’s new film “The Irishman” all month — because it’s about 76 hours long.
So there’s a lot going on in the upcoming weeks.
One place that’s hoppin’ with activity in the near future is Fresno’s Save Mart Center. Here’s some info on a few of the upcoming events announced by the Save Mart Center recently.
Pitbull returns to the Valley
Armando Christian Perez — also known as Pitbull — is a globally successful musician, performer, business entrepreneur, fashion icon and actor whose career sales have exceeded t million albums and over 60 million singles worldwide. The musician has had No. 1 hits in more than 15 countries; his videos have over 5 billion views.
He’ll return to the Save Mart Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday and start at $39.95.
Lynyrd Skynyrd to say goodbye to the Valley
Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that, after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would continue on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.
True to their word and faithful to their loyal fans, the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour continues with additional dates well into 2020 including a stop in Fresno on March 13 with special guest Travis Tritt.
The tour derives its name from their song, “The Last of the Street Survivors” and the band’s fifth studio album “Street Survivors” that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.”
The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the ‘90s. The band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre’s most popular and influential crew,” is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Rossington joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country.
Tickets for the March 13 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and start at $33.50.
The WWE to put the ‘smackdown’ on Fresno
Fan-favorite wrestlers including “The Man” Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, former College of the Sequoias football star Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, the Kabuki Warriors, Rusev and more are coming to Fresno.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 9, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, starting at $18.
The card is subject to change.
