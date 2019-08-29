Dave Chappelle is (probably) the funniest dude that ever lived. But more importantly, he’s the funniest dude in the greater Dayton area.
The somewhat reclusive comedian hosted and planned the Gem City Shine this past weekend. The outdoor concert, centered mere blocks away from a mass shooting that claimed the lives of nine people and injured 27 others earlier this month, was held as way for the city to come together, heal and enjoy surprise performances by Talib Kweli, Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper and other musicians.
“Dayton, Ohio, no matter what’s going on, no matter how tough these times get, we’re going to hold our heads up high. Because we know what we’re about,” Chappelle told the crowd of around 35,000 people Sunday.
My college friend Dave Pope attended the event (as pretty much all of my hometown friends seemed to), writing on his Facebook page later, “I never imagined that such a tragic event would happen in our city. Beyond that, I never imagined I'd be holding onto my wife and swaying to Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" in the middle of 5th and Wayne Ave as he sang to a crowd of 20,000 on a corner across the street from the Dublin Pub.”
I’m regretful that I wasn’t in the crowd, among my Skyline Chili-loving Dayton family, shouting “I-O” in response to Chappelle’s intermittent rallying cry of “O-H” from the stage.
Sidenote: If you’re ever at a bar or a sporting event in Ohio, shout out the letters “O-H.” Someone will shout back “I-O” and you’ll have made an instant friend.
Chappelle split his time as a youth between living with his mom in Washington D.C. and spending summers with his father, a professor at Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he now lives.
Yellow Springs is exactly the kind of place where the most famous comedian in the world could be found living on a farm after mysteriously and abruptly quitting Hollywood at the height of his success. It’s a small bohemian town tucked away in the middle of extremely scenic nowhere 15 minutes or so from Dayton.
Fueled by the culture of its hyper liberal college founded in 1850, the town of Yellow Springs is a small hideaway for free spirits, artists and young future newspaper writers who would drive out from the suburbs to spend all day at Dark Star Books and Comics.
Yellow Springs is sort of like if the residents and culture of Santa Cruz were transplanted into an area like Lemoore.
The town and its residents made a brief appearance in Chappelle’s 2005 documentary/concert film, “Block Party.”
“Don’t forget what this place is about. Mankind learned how to fly in this city,” Chappelle said to the crowd Sunday.
There’s a hip Gen-X rule of thumb that states that the earlier you like something that becomes popular, the more you’re allowed to lord it over anyone who found out about it after you.
For instance, if you’re the only one of your friends that saw Green Day perform at the local Knights of Columbus hall before “Dookie” made them a household name, then Green Day is your band and all your friends who learned about them later are imposters and poseurs.
I’ve never really been a proponent of this way of thinking (mostly because I’m an oblivious dork that gets into everything years after it has stopped being cool). But I am unapologetically this way about Dave Chappelle.
When I was fifth grade, I would recite (i.e. “steal”) Chappelle’s bits I saw on MTV’s “Half Hour Comedy Hour,” “Def Comedy Jam” and Comedy Central’s “Short Attention Span Theater” to my friends who subsequently thought I was a comedy genius.
I went to see Mel Brooks’ “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” not because I was a fan of “Blazing Saddles” or “Spaceballs” (although I was), but because a 19-year-old Dave Chappelle played one of the merry men. My friend Levis and I later memorized the entirety of Chappelle’s hour-long standup special “Killin’ Them Softly,” watching it at least a hundred times in the process, completely wearing out the VHS tape.
I once made my Californian internet girlfriend send me a box full of Abba-Zaba (which is impossible to find in Ohio), not because I liked Abba Zabba (although I did), but because Dave Chappelle said the line “Abba-Zaba, you my only friend” in the 1998 movie “Half Baked.”
So it fills me with happiness to see all the love I put into guy whose jokes I really, really liked and that I looked up to for so long put that love back into the city we both call home.
“They’re not going to break our spirit. I will never be afraid of you – because you’re my friends, my neighbors and you give me strength. You’re my countrymen. Today we’re going to show the world that nothing will get us down,” Chappelle said Sunday. He added, “The best way we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.