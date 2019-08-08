If you’re a regular (or even semi-regular) reader of this column, you’ll know that I’m from Dayton, Ohio.
I mention this from time to time (OK, all the time) to serve as something of an ambassador. I like to spread knowledge of Dayton’s great pizza places, proximity to LeBron’s hometown and cool local bands.
In writing about my hometown from time to time, I imagine that if any readers of this column ever found themselves in the Dayton area (perhaps visiting King’s Island, home of the best wooden roller coaster ever built, The Beast), they’d have absorbed enough about the place that they’d almost instinctually pop into Skyline Chili for the best cheese coney ever created, perhaps eating those coneys on a park bench in beautiful Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, which overlooks the entire city.
And, likewise, I imagine my friends at home who read my columns have absorbed the information that Kings County is a place rich in agriculture and richer in history. I imagine that some of them salivate thinking about enjoying a Superior Dairy sundae while visiting China Alley.
In my loftiest of Writer goals (with a capital “w” to show just how lofty those goals are), this column acts as a sort of cultural exchange between the two places I’ve called home (though sometimes it’s just a place to exchange puns and dumb jokes).
But explaining the beauty of Dayton to people who have never been there just got a little harder to do.
If you’ve even glanced at the news over the past week, you’ll know that some piece of human garbage decided to shoot a bunch of people who were out having a good time in the city’s nightlife district Sunday morning. Nine people were killed and 27 more were injured.
Thanks to this absolute scumbag, you may no longer associate the Dayton area with cinnamon-infused chili dogs or amusement parks or the big statue that looks like it’s made of butter or charming low-budget films or aliens or Dave Chappelle or hilariously passionate meteorologists. You’ll probably associate it with a violent atrocity.
Though, with the way things are going, that’s just how everyone will associate every town.
This nationwide violence has gotten so bad that President Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden couldn’t even get the names of the towns in the most recent massacres straight. The former confused Dayton with Toledo and the latter confused El Paso with Houston and Ohio with Michigan (which college sports fan will find unforgivable). You’d think these two stooges would try harder to not insult the only state where voting in presidential elections actually matters.
I won’t pretend to know what does or does not cause shootings or how or how not to prevent them. That’s what we pretend politicians are for. Although, they’re certainly not caused by video games or drag queens, as idiotic Ohio state representative Candice Keller suggested.
I hope that someone in power actually starts to discuss possible solutions, though, because this “nothing, absolutely nothing” we’ve been doing to remedy these violent atrocities for the last decade or so isn’t doing much.
Though, rather than associating Dayton with this atrocity, maybe we will come to associate it with the fact that the community came together as one after the tragedy for a candlelight vigil in the Oregon District, chanting for Gov. Mike DeWine (or anyone really) to “do something.”
Do Something.
