Valley Vertigo: It's been 2 years since the old fire station was destroyed

The vacant corner is a reminder that we could have spent the past two years finding a way to save the building.

In honor of the fact that the City has done nothing with the land since tearing the building down, here’s a list of Great Moments in Nothing Happening.

“Seinfeld” (1989-1998): Perhaps the pop culture peak of nothingness. As George Constanza so eloquently put it: “Everybody's doing something, we'll do nothing.”

The Cold War (1947-1991): During the Cold War, we were all under the impression that “mutually assured destruction” would happen by way of nuclear war. If ‘80s movies and Ronald Reagan speeches are anything to go by, people thought about this pretty much all day every day. Happily, nothing happened (relatively speaking).

My Crush Invites me to go Roller-skating (1995): In eighth grade I had a crush on a Weezer fan named Emily who invited me to go to Skyborn Skateland (an absolute hot spot amongst suburban eighth graders). Suffice it to say, nothing happened.