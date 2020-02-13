Valley Vertigo: It's been 2 years since the old fire station was destroyed

It’s an important anniversary today.
Those of you who follow this column may already know what I mean.
It’s been two years since the City of Hanford demolished its beautiful, historic, unique and irreplaceable Art Deco fire station.
The beautiful landmark that once stood at the corner of Lacey and Kaweah was unceremoniously destroyed after a 3-2 vote by the Hanford City Council.
According to a Sentinel story from that Council meeting, members of the Council mentioned that funds could be raised to restore the building were better suited to restore the Bastille or the Old Courthouse. In the past two years, such projects have not come to fruition.
It was also mentioned that the space could be used to build a recreation center or could — at the very least — be paved into a parking lot for customers of The Plunge. Neither of these projects happened either.
The lot remains empty. The corner is dirt and dust during the summer and a field of muddy slop in the winter.
In addition to former council member Justin Mendes, the current members that voted to demolish the building include now-Vice Mayor Francisco Ramirez and Martin Devin.
Sue Sorensen and former Mayor David Ayers voted against destroying the beloved building.
The vacant corner is a reminder that we could have spent the past two years finding a way to save the building.
In honor of the fact that the City has done nothing with the land since tearing the building down, here’s a list of Great Moments in Nothing Happening.
“Seinfeld” (1989-1998): Perhaps the pop culture peak of nothingness. As George Constanza so eloquently put it: “Everybody's doing something, we'll do nothing.”
The Cold War (1947-1991): During the Cold War, we were all under the impression that “mutually assured destruction” would happen by way of nuclear war. If ‘80s movies and Ronald Reagan speeches are anything to go by, people thought about this pretty much all day every day. Happily, nothing happened (relatively speaking).
My Crush Invites me to go Roller-skating (1995): In eighth grade I had a crush on a Weezer fan named Emily who invited me to go to Skyborn Skateland (an absolute hot spot amongst suburban eighth graders). Suffice it to say, nothing happened.
Greg Oden goes No. 1 in the 2007 NBA Draft: What promised to be a promising career for Ohio State University star center Greg Oden and a new golden age for the Portland Trailblazers turned into basically nothing. Dealing with a string of injuries, the 7-foot center only played about 100 games in the six-year span of his NBA career.
Generation X (1961-1981): This generation, of which I’m proudly a member, created and did almost nothing — and we’re very proud of that. The “slacker generation” had Saturday morning cartoons, “Star Wars,” grunge and laziness and that’s all we needed.
Our New Year’s Resolutions to go to the Gym More (2020): This one probably started out OK, but now that it’s mid-February, nothing of note has happened.
Joe Biden announces his 2020 Presidential Candidacy (2019): The former president had big plans to become the next president, but judging by the results in Iowa and New Hampshire, nothing of the sort will happen.
Existential Nihilism (1940s): The belief that life has no intrinsic value or meaning became popular due to the work of philosophers and authors like Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre. It’s the ultimate nothing.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.