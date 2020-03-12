Valley Vertigo: Chicago, Local films and bad math

I’m preparing to go on vacation next week during what may be the worst time to go on vacation since the Black Plague landed in Europe during the Dark Ages.

Anyway, as I’ve been packing my favorite T-shirts and gallons of hand sanitizer, there’s been a few things on my mind.

‘Chicago’ was amazing and if you didn’t go, you missed out

Last week, I caught the iconic musical “Chicago” at the Saroyan Theatre and had a blast.

I’ve never seen so many jazz hands or fishnet outfits in my life.

Having only seen the movie, I can tell you that the stage show is an entirely different level of fun.

Actress Mollie Downes, who plays Vaudeville actress-turned-murderer-turned-reality star Roxie Hart, is amazing in the lead role (and I’m not just saying that because she was nice when I interviewed her).

If you’ve been on the fence about making the drive to the Saroyan Theatre for any of the Broadway in Fresno musicals, I strongly advise you to go. The recent run of shows like “Book of Mormon,” “Finding Neverland” and “Wicked” have all been a fun time.