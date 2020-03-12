Valley Vertigo: Chicago, Local films and bad math

I’m preparing to go on vacation next week during what may be the worst time to go on vacation since the Black Plague landed in Europe during the Dark Ages.
Anyway, as I’ve been packing my favorite T-shirts and gallons of hand sanitizer, there’s been a few things on my mind.
‘Chicago’ was amazing and if you didn’t go, you missed out
Last week, I caught the iconic musical “Chicago” at the Saroyan Theatre and had a blast.
I’ve never seen so many jazz hands or fishnet outfits in my life.
Having only seen the movie, I can tell you that the stage show is an entirely different level of fun.
Actress Mollie Downes, who plays Vaudeville actress-turned-murderer-turned-reality star Roxie Hart, is amazing in the lead role (and I’m not just saying that because she was nice when I interviewed her).
If you’ve been on the fence about making the drive to the Saroyan Theatre for any of the Broadway in Fresno musicals, I strongly advise you to go. The recent run of shows like “Book of Mormon,” “Finding Neverland” and “Wicked” have all been a fun time.
The 2019-2020 season continues with upcoming productions of “Les Misérables” and “Waitress.”
Congratulations to all the winners of the Hanford Film Festival
The second annual Hanford Film Festival showcased some amazing talent at the Hanford Fox Theatre this past weekend.
Matt Macedo’s “Our Oceans” did exceptionally well, winning six awards. As a horror fan, I was glad that Michael S. Rodriguez’ “Jack Incarnate” and Brian Harper’s “Ring Toss” were also honored.
New York Times, MSNBC are hilariously bad at math
I suppose the only people worse at math than Michael Bloomberg, who just wasted $500 million on the Hindenburg of presidential bids, are the reporters tasked with covering his loss.
New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay and news anchor Brian Williams asserted on a recent broadcast that Bloomberg could have used that money in a better way – which is true so far – by giving every American $1 million dollars (and still having money left over).
Gay called this information — based on a Tweet — “true” and “disturbing.”
It’s actually neither. If Bloomberg had given that money to away instead of spending it on campaign ads, we’d all actually only get about $1.50. Which, of course, I’d welcome with open arms so that I could buy a single taco on taco Tuesday — or pay off about 0.00000000000001 percent of my student debt.
This disinformation originates from a writer who has had stories published at the Washington Post and Glamour Magazine. Mekita Rivas tweeted the faulty math a full two days before MSNBC ran it. One wonders how the incorrect math traveled through so many people (reporters, interns, producers, graphic artists, etc.) for a full two days without being caught. This is especially curious considering the fact that by the time the clip aired, Rivas had already made her Twitter private due to becoming the laughing stock of the internet.
Rivas’ Twitter bio now reads “I know, I’m bad at math.”
After being similarly roasted online, Gay tweeted “Buying a calculator, brb.”
I appreciate their good senses of humor concerning this mistake, but come on. You’re making the rest of us journalists who are merely mediocre at math look bad.
Anyway, I’ll be out on vacation for the next week, but I’ll be back in the office in 11 days if you need me.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.