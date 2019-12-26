Today’s a special day for me as it marks my second anniversary here at The Sentinel.
Coincidentally, at a lunch recently at Kabob City (it was my first time there and it was amazing), Lemoore Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Ward (yes, I’m name-dropping here) asked what my favorite part of working at the Sentinel is.
One thing came to mind immediately — tying for first and placing second in the Tulare County Fair Media Butter Sculpting Contests in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Winning the contest in 2020 will be another career highlight.
But, in a more real and less jokey way, my favorite thing about covering Kings County is the area’s history. It seems like every time I turn a corner, I run into some piece of nigh-forgotten history — literally.
On my very first day, former editor Jenny McGill suggested I go for a drive to get familiar with the area. While driving around directionless and vaguely lost west of town, I turned a corner and found myself at the site of the Mussel Slough Tragedy.
Sometimes when walking down a street I’ve walked down dozens of times, I’ll finally notice that a building has a plaque telling of its historical significance. This happened recently as I walked the Artesia Hotel building. I never really gave much thought to the building that I’d drive or walk by occasionally, so learning the former hotel was built in the 1890s was pretty eye-opening.
On this same subject, I love covering anything going on in China Alley or involving the ways the China Alley Preservation Society help keep such an important place from being destroyed.
Speaking of which, it has been 678 days since Hanford’s beautiful, unique and irreplaceable Art Deco fire station was demolished to make way for – nothing. Absolutely nothing. This rainy season, the lot seems to have become a hot spot for “muddin.’” Tire tracks swirl about in the mucky eyesore from cars that seem to have gotten away with doing donuts in the empty lot.
I’m going to predict now that when I write my three-year anniversary column, I’ll be able to just cut-and-paste that previous paragraph (aside from the day count, I suppose.) Although, I’ll treat the City Council to a box of donuts from my new favorite eatery, The Donut Café’, if that lot is turned into something that benefits the community between now and then.
I’ve also enjoyed covering the local art scene, particularly the performing arts.
It’s always the highlight of my day to cover a Kings Players’ rehearsal, watching actors who’ve been together for years and who know each other’s tendencies so well play off each other so well and have so much fun on stage.
It’s also been a lot of fun watching the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company grow in the last few years. The group was fairly newly formed when I got the job here and seeing them branch out, organize local monologue slams, improv shows and ensure that the next generation cares about theater with their free children’s acting classes has been a lot of fun to cover.
Other highlights of my time in Hanford include getting to hang out at the Surf Ranch, winning a Gruner Award and The Chicken Shack's delicious Cajun sauce.
I’ve always met a lot of great people in the last couple of years — too many to namedrop everyone.
Here’s to another great year in Kings County!
