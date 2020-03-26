Valley Vertigo: Avoiding stir-craziness while in self-quarantine

Thanks to COVID-19, I’ve spent the last week or so holed up in my house, rather than on the Las Vegas strip, as I expected.
I suspect that since phrases like “social distancing” and “self-quarantine” entered the lexicon, we’ve all been doing anything we can to prevent ourselves from becoming Jack Nicholson in “The Shining.”
I’m not exactly a hoarder or anything, but I do dislike throwing things away. What if I wanted to re-read my 2004 interview with James Dewees of the borderline experimental rock band Reggie and the Full Effect? I can’t throw away that newspaper. My copy of “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” on VHS? What if my Blu-ray player breaks? I may need that.
In an effort to stave off boredom, I have become very familiar with each and every item in my home.
And since there’s literally nothing going on locally to write about, here’s a list of the Top 10 things in my house.
Honorable mentions: A poster for the movie “Thankskilling 2” signed by Turkie, the fowl-mouthed murderous puppet that stars in the film (also, the movie doesn’t actually exist). Snarf, my obese orange cat that is only good for scratching up my furniture and destroying my blinds. Vinegar Syndrome’s recent Blu-ray release of “Spookies,” a movie that I’ve wanted to own since I was 8 years old. And my bed. It’s super big and very comfortable.
10. A Green Day “Nimrod” shirt. My grandma got me this shirt for Christmas when I was in high school. Somehow it’s now almost a quarter of a century old and has held up better than the band’s ability to make good music. It still fits, too. God bless the ‘90s for its “everything needs to be way too baggy” fashion aesthetic.
9. My copy of “Fallout: New Vegas. In my favorite video game of all time, you play as a lone wanderer who walks endlessly around California and Nevada looking for survivors of the apocalypse. It’s pretty on-the-nose.
8. DVD box sets of every season of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off, “Angel.” I have all 256 episodes of my favorite TV show(s) of all time. They’re all on Hulu so if you haven’t seen them before, you have time to breeze through all 12 seasons by the time this shut-in ends.
7. American Coffee. I mean, I probably couldn’t get through a self-quarantine without coffee in general, but this is a very specific can of coffee. Upon returning from a gig as a teacher in Japan, my friend Frisbie brought me this can of DyDo American Coffee as a gift. The can features an American flag and a hot rod driven by a happy family, the Japanese view of America, apparently. Sadly, I’ll never know if it’s good or not as the still-full can expired five years ago.
6. My collection “The Maxx” and “Slacker” comics. It took years to assemble these (95%) complete collections and now is the perfect time to re-read these.
5. Flippy. My friend Jenny Mac – who’s sadly no longer with us – got me this stuffed animal from the “Happy Tree Friends” as a reminder of all the times we’d watch the surreal, violent web cartoon and laugh ourselves silly.
4. My Warhammer miniatures. The Hanford shop Command Zone Games & Hobbies got me hooked on painting tiny little alien and mutant army men and, now that I can’t leave my house, I’m that much more glad that they did.
3. My Tulare County Fair ribbons. If you’ve followed this column for a while, you’ll know that I take great pride in the fact that I’ve won 1st and 2nd place at two consecutive butter sculpting events at the Tulare County Fair. My ribbons are displayed proudly on my fridge.
2. My “Freddy vs. Jason” banners. I worked at a movie theater when “Freddy vs. Jason” came out and in order to secure the huge 10 foot-by-8-foot (I’m guessing) vinyl banner promotional items, I had to dress in a three-sizes-too-small Jason costume on opening day. As a shy person, it was excruciatingly painful. But I got those banners and they’re the best home decorations I could ever want.
1. Kepi, my adorable, toothless best friend. My little Chihuahua buddy dances when you ask if he’s “hungy,” sleeps under the covers and – despite weighing all of four pounds – quietly growls at every neighbor who walks by his favorite window. He’s the best dog.
Parker Bowman is the assistant editor of The Hanford Sentinel, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ Parker_THS or send an email to PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com.
