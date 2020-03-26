Valley Vertigo: Avoiding stir-craziness while in self-quarantine

10. A Green Day “Nimrod” shirt. My grandma got me this shirt for Christmas when I was in high school. Somehow it’s now almost a quarter of a century old and has held up better than the band’s ability to make good music. It still fits, too. God bless the ‘90s for its “everything needs to be way too baggy” fashion aesthetic.

9. My copy of “Fallout: New Vegas. In my favorite video game of all time, you play as a lone wanderer who walks endlessly around California and Nevada looking for survivors of the apocalypse. It’s pretty on-the-nose.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

8. DVD box sets of every season of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off, “Angel.” I have all 256 episodes of my favorite TV show(s) of all time. They’re all on Hulu so if you haven’t seen them before, you have time to breeze through all 12 seasons by the time this shut-in ends.

7. American Coffee. I mean, I probably couldn’t get through a self-quarantine without coffee in general, but this is a very specific can of coffee. Upon returning from a gig as a teacher in Japan, my friend Frisbie brought me this can of DyDo American Coffee as a gift. The can features an American flag and a hot rod driven by a happy family, the Japanese view of America, apparently. Sadly, I’ll never know if it’s good or not as the still-full can expired five years ago.