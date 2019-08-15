You’ve probably already heard about the viral online joke about storming Area 51. And, if you have any sense of humor, you probably giggled about the idea of more than 2 million Facebook users pledging to meet in the Nevada desert on Sept. 20 to “storm” the government base in order to “see them aliens.”
Area 51 is a highly-classified United States Air Force facility inside the Nevada Test and Training Range. It’s about a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas and is long-rumored to house some kind of extra-terrestrial something or another.
It secured its place in conspiracy theory pop culture in the blockbuster “Independence Day.” The film reveals that the base is where the government has been keeping the Roswell alien for decades. But even outside of Will Smith alien invasion movies, it’s long been scrutinized by tin foil hat-wearing conspiracy theorists as well as slightly more reasonable conspiracy theorist that wear normal hats.
Some prankster made the Facebook event page as an obvious joke, proclaiming that “they can’t stop us all” because “if we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets.”
My hometown of Dayton, Ohio was the premise (or maybe butt) of a similar viral joke a few years ago when someone posted a fake Facebook event promoting a free Limp Bizkit concert at the Sunoco on Wayne Avenue. The joke, I guess, is that a terrible band would be playing at a terrible gas station, but I frequented that gas station for years and would have hated to see it defiled by such a bad band.
I suppose, more accurately, the joke of the Limp Bizkit thing was that it was a hoax. People actually believed that a washed up ‘90s band would perform at a gas station. Weirder things have happened at gas stations, I suppose. To quote Bill and Ted, "strange things are afoot at the Circle K."
The hoax got so big that the Dayton Police Department stepped in and posted on their social media pages that the event was hoax and that Limp Bizkit fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.
What the police didn’t do was threaten everyone humorlessly.
The Area 51 joke is the complete opposite of the Limp Bizkit thing in that there’s no way anyone is going to “storm” a heavily guarded military base located in the middle of the desert. That’s what makes RSVPing funny.
However, that hasn’t stopped government officials from acting like total buzzkills about a jokey joke.
Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told the Washington Post that “[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”
I guess threatening to unleash the power of the U.S. Air Force on internet jokesters and meme makers is a pretty reasonable response if you have no funny bone in your entire body.
The spokeswoman could have just posted a photo of an alien (real or fake) eating pizza with the caption, “ayyyy” and been hailed as an internet hero until the end of time. Instead, she asserted that the military “stands ready" against jokes.
The equally humorless FBI has even paid the originator of the Facebook page (a dude from Bakersfield) a visit to, as the dude put it, “make sure he wasn’t a terrorist.”
In spite of the FBI taking his joke as a serious declaration of Civil War meant to liberate Alien-Americans from their Area 51 prison cells, Matty Roberts is now planning to host a concert in the small town of Rachel, Nevada. Rachel, in close proximity to Area 51, is a city that loves alien tourists. A hotel in the town (population 98) is called the Little A’Le’Inn.
Scheduled for Sept. 19-22, Roberts calls the Alienstock Festival “a meeting place for all the believers.”
I think it's kind of a beautiful thing that (potentially) two million people will converge in the desert, not to storm Area 51, but to meet, share an experience and believe in something, anything, together.
No word yet on whether or not Limp Bizkit will perform.
