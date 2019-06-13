HANFORD — Two young Hanford women are ready to wear a crown and promote the dairy industry in Kings County.
Lauren Dutra and Morgan Spiro will compete in the California Milk Advisory Board’s District 7 Dairy Princess Contest on June 28. One person will be crowned Kings County Dairy Princess and the other alternate princess, according to the website.
The Dairy Princess travels around the county and promotes the dairy industry, along with educating students and presenting about dairy products, said Dairy Princess Committee member Jackie Giacomazzi.
“It’s important to keep people knowing what we (the industry) does,” Giacomazzi said. “I like to see the enthusiasm the girls have, and when they speak up for milk.”
Spiro, a Central Valley Christian High School graduate, has been on dairy farms for as long as she can remember, she said.
If Spiro were to become Kings County Dairy Princess, she would want to be an advocate for agriculture for young children, she said.
“I want to work to create nationwide mandatory agricultural learning in the classroom,” Spiro said. “So many people don’t understand agriculture, even with it all around us.”
Spiro was San Joaquin Region Vice President for Future Farmers of America (FFA) and served on the Junior Fair Board for four years, she said. She shows replacement heifers at the Kings County Fair and is part of the Kings Harvest 4-H Club.
She plans on attending the University of Wyoming in the fall and go into Economics and Agriculture Communications, she said. This might be a challenge if she were to become Dairy Princess, only because she wouldn’t be able to come back for the smaller events.
Dutra is a junior at Hanford High School and her passion with dairy started with her grandfather's dairy farm, she said. She started to show replacement heifers after wanting to be more involved.
Dutra also wants to educate youth about agriculture, she said.
“I knew I wanted to do it (the contest) because my dad’s a farmer and I wanted to help the dairy industry,” Dutra said. “Getting the youth to know about the dairy industry is what I want to do; they don’t know the industry and what it provides.”
Dutra is a member of Hanford FFA and the California Scholastic Foundation. She wants to go into agriculture business at California Polytechnic State University after graduation, she said.
Contestants have to go through an interview with three panel judges equipped with a presentation, Dutra said. The presentation topic is provided only a few days before the interview.
On stage at the contest, Dutra and Spiro will have to answer questions about the industry.
“I’m pretty excited, though I get nervous pretty easily,” Dutra said. “But I’ve done a lot of presentations.”
The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 28 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
Farm Credit West will be honored as the Kings County Dairy Business of the Year and Ed Vink will be recognized as the Dairy Person of the Year.
People can purchase tickets for the event, by contacting Giacomazzi at 559-816-0707.
