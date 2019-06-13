TULARE — The Tulare County Fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary in September with online discounts starting Tuesday, June 11. Each day starting at noon the Fair will offer special discounts at www.tcfair.org.
- Day 1, Tuesday, June 11: Purchase a $10 Fair admission ticket and the first 100 sales will receive a free carnival wristband.
- Day 2, Wednesday, June 12: Be among the first to purchase a Fair admission ticket at half price, for $5 instead of $10.
- Day 3, Thursday, June 13: The savings continue with 100 Demolition Derby tickets sold for $15, regularly $25. The Demolition Derby is Sept.14.
- Day 4, Friday, June 14: Monster Truck tickets will be available for $15, regularly $25. The Monster Truck competition is Sept.13.
- Day 5, Saturday, June 15: The first 100 purchasers will receive a free Fair admission ticket with each $35 carnival wristband purchase.
All sales are final and promotions are only available online.
The count down is under way for the biggest celebration in the history of the Fair, said Pamela Fyock, CEO, Tulare County Fair.
“We are creating a series of fun and educational events to celebrate this landmark year,” Fyock noted. “With the help of the Tulare Historical Museum, attendees will learn about the Fair’s rich history and its role in supporting agriculture.”
As reported on the Tulare Historical Museum website, the fair began as a small “sales ring” in 1915. However, the first livestock fair in Tulare County was held in September 1919. A few years later, two parcels of land were obtained and then in the early 1930s a 35-acre parcel owned by the chamber became available. That land was acquired for $1,700, bringing the total acreage to the current 50 acres.
Community performing groups are encouraged to complete the application on the tcfair.org web site. The livestock show competitive handbook and indoor junior and adult exhibit competitive handbooks are also available online.
In addition, fairgoers can compete in a butter sculpture contest, a corn dog eating contest, and a pie eating contest and enjoy a historic lineup of grandstand and grounds entertainment.
For details, contact the Tulare County Fair at 686-4707.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.