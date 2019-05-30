Growing up in southwest Ohio, there was always a vague and omnipresent anxiety concerning tornadoes.
Actually, there was always a vague and nameless anxiety about everything. I think every teacher I had all through the ‘80s was quick to remind elementary students that “if war breaks out, we’ll be bombed first because we’re so close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.” Not sure why teachers wanted to instill that fear into us, but in my memory, they always found a way to weave that in-hindsight-dubious claim into their lesson plan.
Anyway — Each spring, the yin and yang of lingering cold winter weather would mix with the approaching summer warmth, inevitably creating the perfect playground for tornadoes.
There would always be nights that were referred to as “tornado weather.” The smell of rain in the air mixed with an eerily abrupt cessation of wind would set off goosebumps in every backyard across the Valley. The Miami Valley, I mean.
At least a once or twice every spring, my mom would come into the living room where my brother and I were playing “Street Fighter” or some other video game that I was clearly and dominantly better at and demand that we get into the bathtub.
For scientific reasons still unclear to me, the bathtub is the safest part of a basement-less house during a tornado. The same science seems to apply to the idea that doorways are supposedly the safest place during an earthquake the advice we got from my aforementioned elementary school teachers — during the inevitable blitzkrieg, hiding under our desks would be the best defense.
I assume there must be truth to these claims (the earthquake episode of “Saved by the Bell” wouldn’t lie, would it?), but I’ve also never heard it explained.
Years later, I worked at a newspaper that served a town that was utterly devastated by a tornado in the early ‘70s, coverage of which earned the paper a Pulitzer Prize.
Sidenote: One of the employees of the paper years later found the actual Pulitzer for sale at a garage sale, if memory serves.
Every year, our paper would do anniversary stories about the tornado; A recollection of the past, as well as a reminder of what could happen in the future.
Tornadoes would form and touch the ground and it always seemed like they damaged rural towns on the outskirts of the city. I’ve seen funnel clouds and heard the warning sirens but, luckily, never got much closer to one than that.
Earlier this week, much of my hometown was hit by multiple tornadoes. An arena where I saw Foo Fighters and Green Day is now destroyed. A strip mall in a neighborhood I once lived in is now a bunch of broken cinder blocks covered in felled trees. Multiple homes have been ripped apart. The photos are unsettling.
It was a pretty big storm and I’m glad that all my friends and family are OK.
Talking to National Weather Service Meteorologist Cindy Bean for an unrelated story earlier this week, I was told that there have been six confirmed tornadoes in the Central Valley so far this year, which is quite an uptick. Usually there is one or two in a whole year, she said.
I guess I need to reinforce my bathtub.
A silver lining to the horrific natural disaster is the heroics of another meteorologist.
A local Fox 45 weatherman roasted members of his audience for complaining on social media that breaking news about the storm interrupted an episode of “The Bachelor.”
After being deluged with comments with the message, “go back to the show,” meteorologist Jamie Simpson fired back on the air, “This is a dangerous situation, OK? Think about if it was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complain that this is all about my ego … stop. Okay, just stop right now. It’s not.”
He added, “I’m done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic.”
He apologized immediately for the outburst, but he was right. Getting news out about the storm in that moment was more important that which bachelor would be getting a rose. “The Bachelorette” isn’t that important anyway. It’s not like it’s “Rock of Love.”
Seeing this clip shared by my friends mixed in with all the photos of downed trees and telephone poles and smashed car windshield and busted up storefronts was the silver lining to the damage.
So I applaud my hometown weatherman for defending his position and trying to keep people safe. Not all heroes wear capes — some wear business casual clothing the colors of which they’ve carefully picked out to not clash with the green screen behind them.
I hope that if these Central Valley tornadoes continue, Sentinel readers will trust me on when and when not to get into the tornado-safety tub. But I also hope that's advice I never have to give.
