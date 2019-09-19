The largest outdoor arts festival in the Valley is back! Join us for the 10th annual Taste The Arts event coming Saturday, Oct 19. Experience three city blocks of art, culture, and wellness activities during the annual festival in Downtown Visalia.
California artists display their work on Garden Street between the Garden Street Plaza and the Old Lumberyard. No previous art experience is required to enjoy the show! Participate in the My Voice Media Center Task Party, the Visalia Farmers Market Food Sculpture Challenge and much more.
Sit in on live art demonstrations and watch art come alive right before your eyes. Try your hand at various art contests, see beautiful art for sale and take a break to watch the performing artists on three stages packed with a full day of live performances. The show will conclude with a breakdancing contest!
The event is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be filled with free fun activities. No tickets are required — just stop by Garden St. and Oak St. to join the festival. Indulge in a wide variety of foods as diverse as the crops grown in our Valley.
For more information about Taste the Arts, visit: https://artsconsortium.org/events/tta/ and watch the video to see the event in action. For additional questions, please call (559) 802-3266.
The Visalia Arts Consortium 501(c)3 brings together artists, organizations, and art enthusiasts to advocate, promote and provide opportunities to create and celebrate the arts for all Tulare County residents and visitors. Through leadership and innovation, we are committed to preserving our cultural and creative diversity by building a community where the arts are a vital part of everyday life.
