VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, reminds you that the second annual Visalia Over The Edge fund raising event is just one month away.
On Nov. 9, 2019 people from all over the Central Valley will take the leap and go Over The Edge to raise money to support The Source LGBT+ Center.
In just 3 short years, The Source LGBT+ Center has twice expanded it’s walk-in center, located in downtown Visalia’s Montgomery Square. Last year’s Over The Edge helped fund the organization's rapid growth, with over $100,000 raised. Now go Over The Edge with again this November and help The Source continue to serve the community. The Source's goal is another $100,000.
There are 88 individuals signed up so far, with space for up to 92, and each participant’s goal is to raise $1,000 or more to support the future operations and continued growth of The Source LGBT+ Center.
Employees can raise money to “toss the boss” Over the Edge for $1,000! If he or she matches that donation, they can select a team member to take their place. This is a great team-building event that supports an important community non-profit organization.
Individuals will rappel from the eighth floor of the Marriott Hotel in downtown Visalia. Last year people from all walks of life, and all age groups, went Over The Edge, with two rappelers in their 70s.
Persons or groups interested in signing up to go Over The Edge, can register at www.visaliaovertheedge.com. Those wishing to support individual rappelers can also donate there.
A limited number of spots are available for media outlets to send individuals “Over The Edge” on Friday night, Nov.r 8. Last year media organizations had staff rappel as part of their community outreach programs. Contact Nick Vargas, Director of Development at the number/email listed below for further information.
find the Source on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt/ to keep up-to-date on all the excitement.
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
