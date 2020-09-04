The Future of Farming: Hanford FFA is unique

FFA is a student-run organization with a foundation of agriculture and leadership. FFA provides middle and high school students with opportunities in leadership development, personal growth and career success.
Hanford FFA was among one of the first chapters established in 1929. As a chapter that is nearing its 100th birthday celebration, Hanford FFA is unique compared to most due to the fact that all three comprehensive high schools in Hanford help form the Hanford FFA Chapter.
Comprised of over 1,000 members, 11 student executive officers and nine advisors, our chapters boasts as one of the largest in the nation. Hanford FFA has many different CDE (Career Development Event) teams and LDE (Leadership Development Event) teams designed to expose students to industry related skills and standards.
CDEs are contests that test members’ skills and knowledge within various facets of the agriculture industry, preparing them for careers beyond high school. A few CDEs we offer are Ag Computers, Agronomy, Cotton Judging, Cooperative Marketing, Dairy Judging, Dairy Products, Welding, Livestock Judging and Veterinary Science. Hanford FFA has earned the title of champions at the State and National level throughout history, winning close to 150 State titles and 2 National titles.
Some of the best high school memories are made in the van rides to and from the competitions; there is nothing like studying and singing with your teammates as you drive up and down California to the many competitions.
LDEs are experiences that build your leadership skills. LDEs offered at Hanford FFA are Opening/Closing, Creed Speaking, Job Interview, Parliamentary Procedure, Prepared Public Speaking, Impromptu Speaking, Best Informed Greenhand, and Agriscience Fair.
Students enrolled in Ag Education and FFA are also given the opportunity to conduct SAEs (Supervised Agricultural Experiences) which are broken into four types: exploratory, entrepreneurship, placement and research/experimentation. These allow our students to work in partnership with industry professionals or run their own entrepreneurial enterprise. Examples of SAEs are raising and exhibiting market livestock animals, lawn care businesses, agriscience fair research projects, and agriculturally related jobs. The National FFA Organization's motto is “Learning to do, Doing to learn, Earning to live, Living to serve” and Hanford FFA embraces that sentiment in all that we do. FFA has a three ring model approach to learning which consists of classroom/laboratory instruction, leadership (FFA), and experiential learning (SAE) all are connected in a successful program and lead into one another. FFA has a place for everyone, it’s not just for those with an ag background or career interest, in fact Hanford FFA has members of all different backgrounds and career interest.
In the coming weeks we will meet the Hanford FFA officer team and Hanford FFA advisors. Keep reading the Sentinel for more updates and information related to Hanford FFA.
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA
