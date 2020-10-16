The Future of Farming: Hanford FFA grateful for help of the community

The community is always helping Hanford FFA in one way or another and we are so grateful for it.
This year has been different for all ag classes, especially for the ag mechanics classes. We were struggling to come up with the materials and plans to make a hands on project happen with distance learning in place, but we received an answer when GAR Bennett donated 1300 feet of ½ inch PVC pipe along with all the fittings required to complete a distance learning plumbing project.
This project will be done with the Introduction to Ag Mechanics and Intermediate Ag Mechanics courses which has roughly 550 students among all three high schools. GAR Bennett also outfitted each of those students with a hat.
In addition to this, they also interviewed the teachers, discussing what this means for the Ag Mechanics department and students and why/how an ag Education is so important for a student’s education. In the future, GAR Bennett also wants to work with the Ag Mechanics department to set up industry tours to present to the students during this distance learning and offered to be guest speakers in the Ag Mech classes.
We are so grateful for this opportunity given by GAR Bennett and for the support given from the community.
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.
