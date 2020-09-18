The Future of Farming: Calling the role of Hanford FFA officers

Calling the role of officers!
The Historian! Stationed by the chapter scrapbook, meet Courtney Rhoades. Courtney is a sophomore at Hanford High and is an active member. She is/was on the B.I.G (Best Informed Greenhand) and Opening/Closing teams and has a market swine SAE. Courtney wants to become a psychologist and help others through their problems and like to go surfing.
The Parliamentarian! Stationed by Robert's Rules of Order, meet Emily Carpenter. Emily is a sophomore at Hanford High and is an active member. She is/was on B.I.G., Creed, and Opening/Closing teams and has a meat rabbits SAE. One fun fact about Emily is that she had two types in her life. She also likes hunting, playing sports, and spending time with her friends and family.
The Vice President of Hanford High! Stationed by the Bullpup, meet Declan Swigart. Declan is a sophomore at Hanford High and is an active member. He is/was on Creed, Citrus Judging, Opening/Closing and B.I.G teams and has a market steer SAE. He loves helping others with anything possible. His hobbies include helping out grandparents, helping out the church, spending time with friends, and playing games when he has free time.
The Vice President of Hanford West! Stationed by the Huskie, meet Kody Kevorkian. Kody is a sophomore at Hanford West and is an active member. He is on the Ag Welding team and has a nut harvesting and corn picking SAE. One fun fact about Kody is his love for Mexican food. His hobbies include shooting, gardening and spending time outdoors.
The Vice President of Sierra Pacific! Stationed by the Golden Bear, meet Ronny Montgomery. Ronny is a sophomore at Sierra Pacific and is an active member. He is on the Milk Products and Vet Science teams and has a market swine and meat rabbit SAE. Two fun facts about Ronny are that he plays football and is in band. His hobbies include hunting with his dad, wakeboarding, playing sports and riding quads and dirt bikes with his friends.
The Sentinel! Stationed by the door, meet Mikayla Cortez. Mikayla is a sophomore at Hanford High and is an active member. She is/was on the B.I.G and Opening/ Closing teams. Two fun facts about Mikayla are her love of Chinese food and her favorite color yellow. Her hobbies include baking, painting, reading and spending time with her family.
The Reporter! Stationed by the flag, meet Rory Valov. Rory is a junior at Hanford High and is an active member. She is on the Cotton Judging, Agrifinance, Cooperative Marketing and Agronomy teams and has a market lamb and agri-science SAE. A fun fact about Rory is that she has been showing livestock since she was nine years old. Her hobbies include showing livestock and drawing.
The Treasurer! Stationed at the emblem of Washington, meet Jenna Bracy. Jenna is a junior at Hanford High and is an active member. She is on the Opening/Closing, Citrus Judging, Milk Products teams and has a meat rabbit SAE. One fun fact about Jenna is that she can’t say the word pecan correctly. Her hobbies include hanging out with her friends, cooking and online shopping.
The Secretary! Stationed by the ear of corn, meet Dalaney Menzes. Dalaney is a senior at Sierra Pacific and is an active member. She has a market and breeding lambs SAE. Dalaney has 12 lambs and has watched her own lambs be artificially inseminated. Her hobbies include spending time with her family.
The Vice President! Stationed by the plow, meet Alyssa Fagundes. Alyssa is a senior at Hanford High and is an active member. She is on the Vet Science, Agrifinance, Opening/Closing teams and as a market and breeding street SAE. One fun fact about Alyssa is that her favorite food is sushi. Her hobbies include playing water-polo, being with her friends and family.
The President! Stationed under the rising sun, meet Isabella Cawley. Isabella is a senior at Hanford High and is an active member. She is on the Opening/Closing, Vet Science and Extemporaneous teams and has a dairy heifer and market lamb SAE. Some fun facts about Isabella are she loves Chinese food and county music. Her hobbies include shopping, spending time with friends and watching "Grey’s Anatomy."
All officers are at their stations and are ready for the 2020-2021 year.
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.
