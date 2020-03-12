25th anniversary screening of 'Toy Story' at the Fox

That’s right! This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Pixar-produced feature film released by Disney and the Hanford Fox Theatre will celebrate it with a special screening at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Toy Story’s original 1995 release was acclaimed by critics and audiences, who praised the technical innovation of the 3D animation, the wit and thematic sophistication of the screenplay, the musical score, and the voice performances of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen; it is considered by many to be one of the best animated films ever made.

If it weren’t for the success of this groundbreaking film, children of all ages wouldn’t be able to experience the magic of other successful titles such as Disney Pixar’s recent release "Onward" and their upcoming release of "Soul." Toy Story is the computer animated film that started it all. What better way to honor this historically significant film’s 25th anniversary than to watch it on the big screen.

This film is rated G. The running time is 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Advance Tickets are $6 cash or $7 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order. Day of show tickets are $7 cash or $8 credit card plus a $2 restoration fee per order.

Zach Rodriguez is the programmer for the Hanford Fox Threatre's Throwback Films series.