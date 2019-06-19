{{featured_button_text}}
4 Frenes graduate

Parents Genevieve Frenes, an English teacher at Hanford High School,  and David Frenes, a math teacher at Heartland Continuation High School, Selma, saw the graduations of four of their children from various local schools representing various education levels this past grad season. 

From left to right, Faith Carissa Frenes  (West Hills College, Lemoore), Marissa Elise Frenes (Hanford High School), Isaiah David Frenes (Kings River-Hardwick Elementary School, Hanford), and Jacquelyn Renee Frenes (California State University, Fresno). 

 Courtesy, Julio Vargas (jv_photography)

Tags

Load comments