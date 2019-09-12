LEMOORE — Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is celebrating California Native American Day on Friday, Sept. 27 with the conclusion of its Toys of Summer Truck & Toy promotion and free entertainment including a Native American comedy show hosted by Willie Barcena and starring Tonia Jo Hall.
The event will be held outdoors by the north pool event area.
Barcena is an actor, writer and comedian who has been featured on numerous television shows and hosted his own comedy specials. His talent has garnered him a dozen appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” more than any other Latino comedian in the history of that show.
Jo Hall, who grew up on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, is a motivational speaker and comedian best known for her character Auntie Beachress. She believes that it is important to teach Native American Youths their identity and entertains and enlightens a variety of audiences through her comedy.
You have free articles remaining.
Doors to the Native American Comedy show open at 7 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 8:30 p.m. Free tickets to Tonia Jo Hall will be available on Friday, Sep. 27 at Will Call, located in the hotel lobby, starting at 3 p.m. Space is limited and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The grand finale of the Toys of Summer Truck & Toy promotion, on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., includes the announcement of four winners of $2,500 cash and one lucky winner of a recreational toy and a truck. Sponsors of the promotion include Clawson Motorsports and Keller Motors.
Tachi Palace is located at 17225 Jersey Ave., in Lemoore. For more information visit tachipalace.com or call (800) 942-6886.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.