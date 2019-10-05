VISALIA — To celebrate the opening of its 60th season, the Sequoia Symphony will play the music score live to the film “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in two concerts, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre.
This classic adventure film starring Harrison Ford is appropriate for all ages, and the symphony hopes it will be a fun family activity.
Symphony orchestras playing live to well-known films have become popular across the country. This will be the third time the symphony has played with a film: “Psycho” in 2013 and “Casablanca” in 2014. The concerts were big hits, but renting the film and equipment is very expensive. So the symphony went back to playing its more traditional “movie theme” concerts in 2015.
“But this is a big year for us—our 60th anniversary, and we wanted to pull out all the stops,” said Music Director Bruce Kiesling.
“Compared to ‘Psycho’ and ‘Casablanca,’ ‘Raiders’ has a lot more music, and a lot to sync up. So this is the next level of a live movie performance,” said Kiesling.
You have free articles remaining.
“Psycho’ used just strings, and “Casablanca” didn’t have that much music. This time, the music requires a large orchestra, especially a large percussion section.
Tickets are available at the symphony office, 208 W. Main St., Visalia (downstairs in Montgomery Square), by calling 559 732-8600 or online at www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com.
Tickets are $25-$50. Student prices with student body card are $10.
During its 60th season, the symphony is offering a limited number of tickets to every concert for only $1, the cost of tickets 60 years ago. These legacy tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to availability and location in the theater. They can only be purchased in person at the symphony office the week of the concert. The hope is that this special pricing will encourage first-time symphony goers to attend a concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.