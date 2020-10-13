Stories de Colores: Making the 18-hour trip from Culiacan to America

¡Buenos días, folks! Last week we left off with my Papa Nacho’s desire to emigrate to the Central Valley.
Many, if not most, of you have heard about the cartels in Mexico. Some of you may also know that one of the Mexican states that is often associated with the cartel is Sinaloa.
Culiacan, where my family and I are from, is a hot spot for cartel activity. Because of this, my grandpa wanted to leave before any of his children became involved with that lifestyle. I’m definitely not saying Sinaloa is a bad place to live, we still have lots of family who live there; my grandparents just didn’t want to take any chances and knew they could provide a much better life for us here in the Central Valley.
My grandpa continued his routine of coming to the Valley to work until it was time to move here. By that time, my grandparents had seven children and one grandchild: Me!
I was 2 years old when my family moved here in late September of 1991, so I don’t remember it, therefore the following details of our journey are what have been told to me by my Abuelos y Papas (parents). Mis Abuelos, Tios y Tias were getting ready to move and originally my Mom, my Dad and I were going to stay in Culiacan. My mom was an adult at this point and was scared to leave, plus she was pregnant with my brother. My mom and Dad decided last minute they would go after all and everyone loaded up into mi Papa Nacho’s van and we began our journey. The drive from Culiacan, Sinaloa to the San Ysidro/San Diego Border is 18 hours long. For my family there were no days of walking under the hot desert sun, no swimming across the Rio Grande, like many of our Mexican brothers and sisters. We sat in the van anxiously awaiting our turn to cross “al otro lado.”
When it was our turn, the border patrol agent signaled my grandpa to drive forward, my grandpa rolled down the window with my grandparents’, aunts’ and uncles’ documents in hand and the border patrol agent asked where we were headed, to which my grandpa replied, “Lemoore.”
The border patrol agent waved our van through without ever asking for or looking at the documents my grandpa had in his hand. Which is lucky for me, my Mom and my Dad; because we were the only three in the van who didn’t have green cards. Why didn’t we? You might ask. My grandpa was able to apply for a green card for everyone else in that van because they were underage, my mom was an adult with a child and not biologically or legally his daughter. Crossing the border and emigrating to the United States was much easier to do from the time the 13 colonies were founded up until 9/11/01, which is how I ended up living in the Central Valley as an undocumented immigrant for the majority of my life.
I know que controversial! Before you get angry and get your torch and pitch forks: I was a 2 year old child, I did not make the choice to move here AND to top it off I didn’t even know I was undocumented or what that even meant until my senior year of high school; but that’s a story for another time. Next week we’ll catch up in Lemoore circa 1991!
Ivette Stafforini is a business owner and community organizer based in Hanford.
Want to share your story? Have any questions? Email Ivette at: ivettestafforini@gmail.com
