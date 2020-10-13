Senator Melissa Hurtado to host podcast on asthma

SACRAMENTO — Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), in partnership with Women In Government, a national, non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, released a podcast on Type 2 Inflammation in Asthma today. This new podcast, found at https://soundcloud.com/user-548999638-454857255, will uncover how atopic, allergic, and inflammatory diseases like asthma affect our families and communities.
"Your zip code and income should not determine your health outcomes. Asthma is a condition that is not only prevalent in the district I represent, but it is also a condition that impacts millions across this nation, and disproportionately impacts communities of color," said Hurtado.
In 2019, Senator Hurtado fought for and won funding for $15 million in the state budget to ensure that vulnerable communities have access to asthma prevention services. Through bringing asthma education and home trigger assessments in the home, Hurtado is impacting positive health outcomes and bringing additional healthcare jobs to California’s southern central valley.
Throughout this 30-minute podcast, a panel of experts, including medical professionals, provides insight into this disease's causes and characteristics while discussing its impact on low-income and affected communities. Joining the Senator in this conversation is Carole Huntsman, Dr. Tyra Bryant-Stephens, and Dr. Mandeep Kaur, to provide a medical and data-centered approach to this rising epidemic.
"Women In Government is excited that Senator Hurtado could be a part of this important conversation to raise awareness around Type 2 Inflammation," said Lucy Gettman, WIG Executive Director.
