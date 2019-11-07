VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, reminds you that the second annual Visalia Over The Edge fundraising event is this weekend.
On Saturday, people from all over the Central Valley will take the leap and go Over The Edge to raise money to support The Source LGBT+ Center.
In just three short years, The Source LGBT+ Center has twice expanded it’s walk-in center, located in downtown Visalia’s Montgomery Square. Last year’s Over The Edge helped fund our rapid growth, with over $100,000 raised. Now go Over The Edge with us again this November and help us continue to serve our community. Our goal is another $100,000. With your help, we know we can do it!
There are 80 individuals signed up so far, with space for up to 92, and each participant’s goal is to raise $1,000 or more to support the future operations and continued growth of The Source LGBT+ Center.
Twenty seven groups have formed to raise funds jointly, and 15 have already met their minimum level to go Over The Edge. Employees could raise money to “toss the boss” Over the Edge for $1,000! If he or she matches that donation, they can select a team member to take their place. This is a great team-building event that supports an important community non-profit organization.
Individuals will rappel from the eighth floor of the Marriott Hotel in downtown Visalia. Last year people from all walks of life, and all age groups, went Over The Edge, with two rappelers in their 70’s!
Persons or groups interested in signing up to go Over The Edge, can register at www.visaliaovertheedge.com. Those wishing to support individual rappelers can also donate there.
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
