Rusted Ranch Fall Market offers old-fashioned shopping experience

HANFORD — After months of social distancing and canceled events, the Rusted Ranch Fall Market gave some local businesses an opportunity for face-to-masked-face selling.
The flea market style event, put on by Rusted Ranch owner Kristen Smith, took place Saturday and Sunday and was the third fall market since they began in 2018. Smith said the market is largely focused on craft and goods vendors, though the market had a coffee cart and bakery this year.
Smith said she wanted to give businesses a chance to interact with customers in person, with COVID-19 safety considerations like social distancing, hand-sanitizing and masks in mind. Most vendors had sanitizer available, and disposable masks were available at the entrance with Smith said visitors were required to wear.
“I think people are wanting to come out and shop, so we are doing it where their able to show, but we’re aware of what we need to do,” Smith said.
Of the 15 vendors at the event, many had relied on in-person businesses before the pandemic. Courtney Smith of Smith House Couture said her business hasn’t been able to do events like build-and-take for months and had to switch to a social media-based model.
Shawn Burks, owner of Down Range Coffee, a bike-powered, veteran-owned coffee cart, said the pandemic has pushed them to rethink their model. He said the fall market gave them a chance to get out in the open air.
“Our business is a cart, we have to get out there to keep it going,” Burks said.
A number of other vendors were new businesses, like Elizabeth Mihalcoe, a seamstress who runs a business called Stitching Lizard out of Lemoore. She said after her family was relocated in Lemoore from Japan, the fall market helped her make connections in the area she would not have been able to otherwise.
Margarita Panagos, an owner of a new business that repurposes items into jewelry organizers, said the fall market gave her an opportunity to meet new customers and get positive feedback for her products.
“I’m glad to see that they’re starting to have some events like this and trying to get everybody back into a little bit of a normal situation,” Panagos. “It’s good to see it and to participate.”
Panagos and other vendors said most customers had been respectful and conscious of health precautions like social distancing and masks.
Courtney Smith also brought her family and kids to help run her station at the market. She said it was a good opportunity for her kids to get out and see people, and a good opportunity for her business to interact with customers before the holiday season.
“It’s much needed,” Courtney Smith said. “It’s good for all of these businesses to get out and do something like this.”
