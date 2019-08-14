LINDSAY — Shakespeare's tale of two star-crossed lovers comes to a Valley Stage this month.
"The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet" graces the Sweet Brier Plaza stage as the Lindsay Community Theater presents the 13th annual Shakespeare in the Plaza. Show dates are 8 p.m. on Aug 22, 24, 29 and 31.
Admission is free, and donations are gladly accepted. The Sweet Brier Plaza stage is located where Samoa St. intersects Sweet Brier St. in Downtown Lindsay.
In Shakespeare’s days, all the characters were played by males, even the female parts. This is not true of the Lindsay production. As a matter of fact, many of the male characters are being played by females. The cast is eager to enact this wonderful story for audiences.
Romeo and Juliet is a tale of love between a boy from the Montegue family and a girl from the family of their bitter enemies, the Capulets. This family feud has been going on for many years and occasionally breaks out in brawls that disturb the streets of Verona.
When Romeo and Juliet meet and fall in love, they embark upon a secret and dangerous marriage. Their love is stronger than the hate of their families, but fate steps in and puts out their “brief candles.”
In the end the Prince remarks, “A glooming peace this morning with it brings. The sun, for sorrow, will not show his head. Go hence, to have more talk of these sad things. Some shall be pardoned, and some punished. For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo.”
