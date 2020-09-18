Reflections: 7th Street, then 8th Street and now 6th Street

Not too many businesses have hit the trifecta in street locations in Hanford like the Hanford Sentinel.
The Sentinel existed before the city and before Kings County and in 1886 was located on Douty between Sixth and Seventh Streets. The newspaper later operated out of a former theatre building the in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
We moved to the West Eight Street location, the former home of Hanford’s Peacock Nash automobile dealership during the Labor Day weekend of 1961. After outgrowing the facility on 8th Street , The Sentinel moved into their new 16,500 square foot location at the former home of Prairie Market at 300 W. 6th Street on April 20 1991.
Construction on the remodel began on Oct. 15 1990 and was completed on April 12, 1991. Publisher at the time, Neil Williams, commented how smooth the move went and how groups touring the new building had commented on its appearance. “The thing that I’m real happy about is that this had been an eyesore, this old dilapidated building,” he said. “It’s one block off of the historic district and it was a major investment by Scripss League Newspaper to reinvest monies into the area, which helps contribute support to the downtown”.
The Sentinel continue to grow throughout the '90s and early 2000s as it produced not only The Sentinel but additional weeklies throughout Kings and Fresno counties: The Avenal Progress, The Coalinga Record, The Golden Eagle, The Selma Enterprise, The Kingsburg Recorder, The Twin City Times, Las Noticias (Spanish publication) and a host of advertising shoppers. It had grown so much that plans were developed in the early 2000s to increase the press room and press capacity by expanding the east side of the parking lot along Sixth Street to accommodate the new press units.
The fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001 happened, and as a result the plans were shelved and the additional press units and equipment were shipped to Coos Bay, Oregon where they needed more due to press issues in the Great Northwest.
Over the years The Sentinel has undergone changes not only in ownership but functionality. Scripps League Newspaper sold to Pulitzer Newspapers in the 90s which in turn sold out to Lee Enterprises in 2005. In the corporate world, consolidation was the buzz word as the bottom line revenues became a key metric. Newspapers that were not profitable were eliminated; a corporate call center was created within the confines of the Sentinel under Lee to help serve community papers around the country.
The sound of the presses running was always music to my ears as that day’s creation of history was distributed to the public. Countless hours of work from the editorial, advertising and production departments were harnessed every day to produce the paper, then thrown away to start the next day’s publication.
My have times have changed.
Sadly, the presses were trucked off in the summer of 2016 to be scrapped and the press room is now used for storage. Our paper is printed in Santa Maria and trucked over nightly for distribution through the postal service. The once bustling offices are now home to 15 employees that continue our quest to be the eyes and ears of the community.
But all is not lost.
My love of the industry and history itself led to waking up one morning with an epiphany on how to make the offices once again a HUB for information…thus I created what I call the HUB. A museum of sorts we created in the old call center, the HUB offers old special section copies as far back as 1968, a look back at the 13 publishers that have led the charge since the inception in 1886, and access to bound volumes of original papers. It also has antiques such as wood type cabinets and the desk I used when I showed up in 1977 complete with a rotary phone! We also have plans for access to the web site Newspapers.com, which is an amazing site that allows one to look up names and stories from not only Sentinel stories but newspapers around the country back literally to the newspapers inceptions.
Once the COVID pandemic is over and it is safe to have gatherings, The Sentinel will be putting on events to highlight the HUB and create some excitement on where to go for local history and information.
Always a work in progress, our mission is never complete.
Special thanks to Ruth Gomes, whose coverage back in 1991 contributed much needed information for this column.
Onward…
Mark Daniel is the General Manager of the Hanford Sentinel, Lemoore Navy News and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder. His "Reflections" column runs every other Friday.
