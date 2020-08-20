Record hot spell

Twenty-five days with no maximum temperature below a hundred degrees is admittedly some hot even for the San Joaquin valley. That is the record brought to a close Thursday when the thermometer has sweltered with daily temperatures of a hundred degrees or over – the longest period of consecutive high maximums within our ken. Of course there have been hotter periods – brief ones of four or five days without cooling respites, but so far as known, we have never had virtually a month on end of hundred degree weather.
— The Hanford Daily Sentinel
Aug. 20, 1920
