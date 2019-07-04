{{featured_button_text}}
patystudio

Instructors from P.A.T.Y'Studio will host adult dance nights through July. 

 Contributed

HANFORD — P.A.T.Y’Studio knows it’s always a good time for a dance party.

The downtown Hanford-based dance studio is opening up for a series of social dance nights for adults.

“Are you an adult wanting to do something fun, stay in shape and socialize with other adults in a positive and healthy atmosphere? Well, Adult Social Dance Nights are just right for you,” the dance studio’s organizers wrote in a release.

The dance nights are scheduled for 7:30-9:30 p.m., where patrons will get an hour of lesson time to learn and then an hour of dance time to show off their new skills.

Admission is $10 per person, per night or $5 when bringing a partner.

The July themes and dates are salsa dance on Thursday, July 11, swinging jazz on Friday, July 12, hip hop on Thursday, July 18, country night on Friday, July 19, ‘70s groove on Thursday, July 25 and an all-styles social party on Friday, July 26.

P.A.T.Y.’Studio is located at 123 W. 7th St. Suite 201, Hanford.

For more information, call 559-410-8487.

