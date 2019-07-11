HANFORD — A local studio is hoping to spread joy — and dance — all across Kings County in the coming weeks.
The Hanford-based P.A.T.Y’Studio has a trio of upcoming “Give Back Projects” planned in Hanford, Avenal and Kettleman City.
The first in this trilogy is this weekend’s dance show at the St. Brigid Youth Center. Originally, P.A.T.Y’Studio had the venue booked for a performance showcasing its summer workshop dancers, but it soon became a full-on fundraising collaboration when the need arose.
“As I was talking to the director of the youth group, he mentioned that his group is going to Steuebenville and that they need help fundraising so I said, ‘you know what? Why don’t we just turn our show into a Give Back Project and ... let’s get these kids to Steubenville’ and he loved the idea,” dance studio owner and instructor Patricia Diaz said.
The church’s youth group is currently fundraising to ensure a trip to the Stuebenville Youth Conferences in San Diego this month. The conference is a two-day outreach seminar featuring a variety of Catholic speakers and Masses.
The dance performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the youth center, 319 N. Harris St. Admission is $3 per person. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the trip.
Typically, the studio’s “Give Back Projects” are events where children are offered a free dance class, followed by a performance later in the day where those children, accompanied by P.A.T.Y’Studio instructors, show off what they’ve learned. The classes are offered free and admission is charged for the show, proceeds of which go toward helping the community.
Give Back Project No. 4 is scheduled for July 16 and 18 at the Avenal Theater and Event Center, 233 E. Kings St., Avenal. Each day, there will be a class from 1-3 p.m. followed by a performance at 4 p.m. Admission to the performance is $8. Proceeds will go toward keeping the historic theater in good repair.
“We wanted to do something fun and free for the community in Avenal,” she said. “We want to let the community to know we offer a good, positive program.”
The final project of the month is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at St. Cecelia Mission at Milham and 8th avenues in Kettleman City. The show is scheduled for 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/patysdancestudio.
