Only in Kings County: See a need, fill a need

See a need, fill a need. These are the words that motivate me. As a Chamber, we wear many hats. But nothing is more important than serving our community and our members. Whether it is through advocacy, networking opportunities, educational seminars, events or marketing, serving our members is our priority. And often that means identifying gaps within our community and partnering with other businesses/organizations to find solutions.
So, when the CEO of Fast Federal Credit Union reached out to me with an idea to support some of our local businesses, I jumped at the opportunity. You see, FAST saw a need and they used their resources to fill that need. FAST donated $20,000 to local businesses to fund the, “Shop and Dine, Safe and Local” campaign. Businesses in Downtown Hanford, Downtown Lemoore and Avenal were selected to receive donations from FAST to use towards special scratchers that customers could use to save money on their purchases. Not only did the businesses benefit greatly from the increased foot traffic this past weekend, but community members received discounts of up to $50 on their purchases. Talk about maximum community benefit!
I have spoken with some of the businesses that participated, and they were blown away that another business would take the initiative to support them in this way. Not only did they receive the money from the scratchers prepaid from FAST, but they also had increased sales from the foot traffic that the campaign generated. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our local economy but for one weekend, our spirits were lifted and we were once again reminded of the power of community.
Pivoting during this time has proven critical for our local businesses. Whether you are reassessing your business model, looking to update or improve products or services, or reevaluating your current marketing practices, we can all take a bit of advice from FAST on this. When we look outward at how we can help better serve our customers and our community, everyone wins.
Thank you to the team at FAST for your dedication to our community and if you are a business looking for ways to engage with the local community, shoot me an email! I would love to chat! And as always, we are #KingsCountyStrong!
Amy Ward is the President & CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce. Email her any questions, comments or "Only in Kings County" submissions at amy@gkcchamber.org.
