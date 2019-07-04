Happy Fourth of July, readers!
For the 243rd year in a row, we get to celebrate not being British with a night of fireworks, Budweiser and grilled meats.
Though in my neighborhood, the fireworks tend to start in mid-June and wont’ end until August.
Anyway, it’s a fun holiday and the one time a year when Americans can put aside all political differences and come together in unity (OK that last part may be wishful thinking).
To celebrate, here’s a list of my Top 10 things I love about America (at this exact moment, without giving it too much thought).
10. No monarchy. This is pretty self-explanatory, I guess. It would just be weird if there was some family living in the nicest house in America for no real reason. It’d be even weirder if the family refused to leave and occasionally wore about a billion dollars’ worth of jewels just to rub it in.
9. The Hanford Monologue Slam. Maybe you saw my story earlier this week about the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company’s annual event. If not, check it out. Each and every one of the performers was great and I always get filled with a mix of pride and jealousy when watching anyone that can speak in front of a crowd without sweating profusely and nearly throwing up like I do when I have to speak in public. Congratulations to Elisabeth Vela for taking the grand prize!
8. Captain America. We’re very lucky that our country’s mascot is also the best superhero ever.
7. Videogamedunkey. He’s just a guy — or maybe a donkey — who reviews video games on the internet. But, he’s ridiculously funny and I’m glad we live in a country where a master like Dunkey can freeze for the sky.
6. Chuck Klosterman. Not only is he one of my favorite writers, but it seems like he’s writing specifically to make my vacations better. Every year, I go to Las Vegas for the third week in July and pretty much every summer, Klosterman releases a book, right in time for me to have something great to read by the pool.
5. Superior Dairy. That ice cream is seriously good.
4. Teddy Roosevelt. What a great president! All presidents should have to go on an adventure before they’re sworn in. I doubt Trump or Obama ever experienced a perilous journey through the Amazon or backpacked through Yosemite and I’m certain that neither one of them single-handedly kicked the Spanish Empire out of the Western Hemisphere the way ol’ Teddy did.
3. Las Vegas. I guess I’m just getting excited for my vacation, but if this isn’t the greatest city in America, I don’t know what is. Where else can you visit a haunted museum, gamble away all your money on Lakers games that LeBron just didn’t feel like playing in and drunkenly take a photo with a guy dressed like Chewbacca on the street?
2. Chili Dogs. Perhaps the greatest culinary delight ever created by human chefs and they taste even better on the Fourth of July.
1. "Super Mario Brothers 2." This game has won Best Thing in America I don’t know how many years in a row now.
Thursday Night Marketplace takes the night off
I just wanted to remind everyone that the Thursday Night Marketplace in downtown Hanford is closed this week due to the holiday. We’ll all have to wait until next week to pick up those fresh veggies. In fact, put the Thursday Night Marketplace on my list of best things about America, too.
