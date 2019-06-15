LEMOORE — Love letters, community programs and family photos saw light for the first time in 25 years Friday when Lemoore Parks and Recreation opened up Heritage Park’s time capsule.
The capsule was buried on June 14, 1994 when the park was first built, said Parks and Recreation director Jason Glick.
Lemoore residents and children from the Comic Book Summer Day Camp swarmed the park to see the clunky capsule be cracked open.
Parks and Recreation Coordinator Sheila Taylor described the contents as “damp” with a laugh.
Spectators eagerly watched as aged papers, bent photos, crinkled letters and small trinkets were pulled from a black trash bag that was stowed inside a plastic tube in the capsule.
Rosie Marshall was a parks and recreation commissioner in 1994 when she was asked to put something in the capsule, she said. She wrote a letter to her husband, John Marshall, but never thought she was going to read it again.
“Today is a special day,” Rosie Marshall said. “It’s a great feeling to see the letter. We’ve been married for 29 years.”
John Marshall said that he always asked what she wrote, but she would jokingly respond he would have to read it himself. Now 25 years have quickly passed.
Another resident that had a connection to the capsule’s contents was Ben Rico, whose late grandfather had submitted a letter and a small carved wooden car to be given to his grandson.
The event also called for the public’s input on Proposition 68, a new grant the park is applying for in August. The grant would provide money to improve the park, Glick said.
“We’re asking the public what they want, and we’re going to put it in the application package before we send it off,” he said.
Lemoore Parks and Recreation will hear in December if it received the grant or not. If not, the organization will reapply in January, Glick said.
Campers and community members also submitted items to be buried with the capsule for the next 25 years, until June 14, 2044.
In the capsule, there was a bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon, a Kings Lions Club press release, a West Hills College Lemoore catalog and camper letters, among other items.
A ten-year old camper submitted a letter that read: “In 25 years, there will be flying cars that do anything like time travel, cook food, destroy bad guys. The back seat is going to move and go underwater and new creatures will appear on earth and that’s what’s going to happen in the future.”
