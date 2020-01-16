{{featured_button_text}}

FRESNO — Matchbox Twenty just announced their new tour …and they will be making a stop at the Save Mart Center on Sept. 20. This will be the band's first time on the road since 2017, when they traveled with Counting Crows on the A Brief History of Everything tour.

Matchbox Twenty was one of the first bands to play the Save Mart

Center when the arena opened in 2003! Matchbox Twenty is one of the country's top-selling bands of the past 20 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday and run from $39.50-$179.50. They are available through www.ticketmaster.com and from the Save Mart Center box office. 

Consisting of front man Rob Thomas, guitarists Kyle Cook and Paul Doucette, bassist Brian Yale, and drummer Ryan MacMillan, each of the band’s three albums have gone platinum in Canada, Australia, and the United States — their debut ‘Yourself or Someone Like You’ has even hit diamond in the US, signaling over 10,000,000 sales.

Earlier this year, Rob released his fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile, and he's currently on the road doing a solo tour to support it.

