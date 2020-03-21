Master Gardener: Save Our Citrus

Most Californians don't realize there are more citrus trees in people's backyards than there are in commercial groves. That is why those of us who have trees in our backyard are the most important people in saving California's citrus. If you have citrus trees in your backyard, it's time to take a careful look at them for signs of the Asian Citrus Psyllid (ACP).

You've probably seen pamphlets or billboards about the tiny bug called a psyllid that can carry the HLB disease from tree to tree. The disease spreads when the bacteria-carrying psyllid flies to a healthy plant and injects the bacteria as it feeds. It can kill a tree within 5 to 8 years. Because the problem has fallen out of the local news cycle lately, we wanted to remind everybody how they can help, and explain again the importance of fighting this disease which is fatal to citrus trees and for which there is currently no cure.