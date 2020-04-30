Master Gardener: Garden Tips for May 2020

Have you been spending more time in the garden this spring? It seems like everyone is rediscovering vegetable gardening and getting those ornamental planting beds renovated. Even just buying some flowering perennials can liven up our gardens and give our spirits both a lift and a bit of calm. While gardening is a great idea, remember to wear those face masks and keep six feet apart when going to public shops. I have been digging through my years of saved seeds and finally getting them planted. And weeding. Lots of weeding. Both of those are projects I can do without leaving the house and are immensely satisfying. I've also reclaimed old wood and metal to make garden signs and other art. What home garden projects have you been finally getting to this spring? Here are some ideas: