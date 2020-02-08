Master Gardener: Garden Tips for February 2020

PLANTING: Bare root fruit trees, berries, grapes, kiwis, and roses can still be purchased and planted this month. You can plant most rooted (container) plants if a hard freeze is not expected in the week ahead. When planting in winter, it's especially helpful to have the mulch ready to tuck up around the plant wherever the soil has been disturbed. This helps to protect the roots from freezing temperatures. If you don't have wood mulch, use pest-free leaves or even straw as a mulch. Straw or old hay is especially good in the edible garden since it will decompose over time and become a useful soil conditioner. Edibles to plant in February directly into the ground include asparagus, chives, cilantro, leek, green onion, parsley, Irish potatoes, English peas, radish, cabbage plants, spinach, kale, strawberry, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussel sprouts and beet plants. Start from seed the following: onions (for setting out in April), tomato, peppers, basil, eggplant, tomatillo. For food safety, only use farm animal manure that has been aged for at least a year. If you use manure in the garden, leave that bed fallow for a year. In the flower garden, February is the month to plant canna, dahlia, gladiolus, Lilium, Zephyranthes (fairy lily), Heuchera, Plumbago, Campanula (bellflower), poppies, Limonium (statice) and Lobularia (alyssum.) You can also sneak in a last sowing of California native wildflowers, but be prepared to hand-water if rains don't keep the soil moist enough, and to be vigilant in weeding to keep the weeds from shading your flower seedlings. Annual weeds generally grow faster than desirable wildflowers!