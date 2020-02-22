Master Gardener: Bare Root Season is Here: Planting Fruit Trees in the Backyard

To keep trees at a "picking height", judicious and severe pruning when the tree is young is the key. When planted, the main trunk is cut back to knee height and 3-4 branches are selected and cut back. In May, these same 3-4 branches are cut back by one third. All other branches are removed. In August, the same branches are cut back again by one-third. The result is a tree approximately hip high after the first growing season. After a couple more years of training to get 6-8 branches per tree, the tree is kept at a short height for the rest of its life by pruning. The home grower decides the ultimate height of the tree. The goal is to keep the tree around 8 feet tall.

"Fruit cocktail trees" are multi-budded or three-in-one trees. In this case, the wholesale nursery chooses popular or appropriate varieties and buds them on the same rootstock. Each main scaffold is a different variety. The trick is to keep an eye on these trees and heavily prune the variety that starts to dominate the whole tree. Otherwise, you will end up with a single variety tree. The same pruning for size rules apply to these "cocktail" trees.

