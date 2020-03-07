March Garden Tips 2020

March is unpredictable in California, and especially so in our valley, foothill and mountain areas. It can be sunny one day, rainy the next. We can have very warm days followed by a night of hard frost. We sometimes think spring starts in February, especially in the past few years. But March is the month of the equinox and it was actually the first month of the year in the Roman calendar. It's a month of flowers and abundant foliage growth, in plants we consider weeds, but also in our desirable garden treasures. If you planted a new landscape last autumn, March may be the first sign of new above-ground growth in your California and other western plants.

PLANTING: Although in our area we do the majority of our planting in autumn, spring is the second season of major planting. You can plant all varieties of trees, shrubs, perennials, ground covers, or vines in the spring. Go ahead and experiment: add some diversity and spring color to your garden. And it's time to plant heat-loving edibles like cucumber, tomato, melon, beans, eggplant and squash, especially towards the end of the month when the weather and soil are warmer. You can also plant potato, radish, chives, greens, beets, and herbs of all types.