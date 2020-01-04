{{featured_button_text}}
MASH.jpg

"M.A.S.H." will screen at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Jan. 8. 

 CONTRIBUTED

VISALIA — The Visalia Fox Theatre presents the 1970 classic "M.A.S.H." at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.

This Wayback Wednesday screening is promising to be one of the biggest yet!

"M.A.S.H." is Academy Award-winning film for Best Adapted Screenplay and stars Donald Sutherland, Elliot Gould and Gary Burgoff.

All veterans and active military personnel are welcome to join us at no cost! Non-military guests are $5 each. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and film begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Fox is located at 308 W. Main St, Visalia.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments