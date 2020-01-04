VISALIA — The Visalia Fox Theatre presents the 1970 classic "M.A.S.H." at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
This Wayback Wednesday screening is promising to be one of the biggest yet!
"M.A.S.H." is Academy Award-winning film for Best Adapted Screenplay and stars Donald Sutherland, Elliot Gould and Gary Burgoff.
All veterans and active military personnel are welcome to join us at no cost! Non-military guests are $5 each. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and film begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Fox is located at 308 W. Main St, Visalia.
