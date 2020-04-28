Looking Back

When people in Lemoore speak of “Henry”, they don’t mean Henry the VIII or Henry Ford or Henry Fonda, they mean Henry Dickenson, Chief of Police of the city for the past 34 years. This friendly guardian of the local peace, of Scotch Irish descent, has been the custodian of Lemoore law for over a third of a century, and is probably one of the best known men in these parts. He came here as a youth in 1880 from Mariposa County. His father, George Winchester Dickenson, had been a colonist traveling from Missouri with the Donner Party, and fortunately for Henry, he parted company with the ill-fated Donner group in Nevada. He settled in Monterey in ’47, and assisted in erecting the first brick house in that city. The building still stands, a landmark. Henry’s mother crossed the plains in a covered wagon in ’48, coming to Monterey where she met Dickenson, and the two were married in Sonora, later going into stock raising on a big ranch on the San Joaquin river in Merced county. It was here that Henry was born. In 1879 they moved to Mariposa, where they engaged in a mining venture.