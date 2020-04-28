Looking Back

20 Years Ago
Leigh Cavanaugh, daughter of Mike and Brigid Cavanaugh, brought home first place at the Ninth Annual Friday Night Live Awards and DREAM Report for her work in visual arts. The Lemoore High School senior received her award at a banquet held in the Casa Blanca’s Banquet and Social Hall on April 11.
25 Years Ago
Months and months of efforts aimed at landing a Holiday Inn Express motel in Lemoore paid off this week as city and county officials gathered Monday to celebrate a done deal with a ground-breaking ceremony at the motel site at D and Bush Street. Preparations for construction are underway. Motel owner, Jay Patel, said the motel should open in mid-October. Four of the 60 units will be suites. Holiday Inn Express is an economy version of the Holiday Inn chain. The Lemoore facility will provide rooms and will offer no restaurant service.
It’s time for Crazy Days again and the Lemoore Crazy Days committee has plenty of surprises for everybody. The weekend officially begins Friday in the downtown area of Lemoore and continues through Saturday. Highlights of the two-day event include the annual Doo Dah Parade at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday and the annual street party slated for 6-11 p.m. Saturday night.
Lemoore played host last week to hundreds of local athletes as an estimated 400 competitors gathered for this year’s installment of the Kings County Special Olympics. Competitors braved chilling winds as the event started Friday morning. But they stood in there until the winds subsided and gave an estimated 500 onlookers the best they had to offer.
The 1995 Lemoore Little League season opened with a flourish Saturday morning. Hundreds of Lemoore area youngsters converged on the Little League Park for opening ceremonies. Players got down to action later that day. League President Pat McEachin welcomed the players, coaches, and parents for what he promised will be another great season of Little League baseball.
80 Years Ago
When people in Lemoore speak of “Henry”, they don’t mean Henry the VIII or Henry Ford or Henry Fonda, they mean Henry Dickenson, Chief of Police of the city for the past 34 years. This friendly guardian of the local peace, of Scotch Irish descent, has been the custodian of Lemoore law for over a third of a century, and is probably one of the best known men in these parts. He came here as a youth in 1880 from Mariposa County. His father, George Winchester Dickenson, had been a colonist traveling from Missouri with the Donner Party, and fortunately for Henry, he parted company with the ill-fated Donner group in Nevada. He settled in Monterey in ’47, and assisted in erecting the first brick house in that city. The building still stands, a landmark. Henry’s mother crossed the plains in a covered wagon in ’48, coming to Monterey where she met Dickenson, and the two were married in Sonora, later going into stock raising on a big ranch on the San Joaquin river in Merced county. It was here that Henry was born. In 1879 they moved to Mariposa, where they engaged in a mining venture.
Everyone associated with the dairy industry will be interested in the San Joaquin’s First Yellow Dog Banquet and Initiations, scheduled to be held on Saturday evening, May 4th, at the Elks Club in Tulare. The Yellow Dogs are the fun organization of the dairy industry, and the initiation ceremonies bear a reputation for true amusement and entertainment.
85 Years Ago
A plan to dynamite Standard Oil Company property, with the big pipe line running northwest from Kettleman Hills believed to have been the main objective, was frustrated Sunday night when a group of 11 waterfront workers were arrested at Patterson, Stanislaus county. The men had dynamite and clubs in their possession. Standard Oil officials in Kettleman Hills were warned several weeks ago of the plot. Confessions of a terror campaign were declared made Monday by several of the waterfront workers who will face life imprisonment if convicted.
115 Years Ago
The magnificent generosity of the people of this county and of this state in particular is unequaled. Lemoore can justly feel proud of the way which she responded to the calls for assistance from the fire and earthquake sufferers in San Francisco. The total subscription by Lemoore in cash and supplies was $1287.21.
