Looking Back

20 Years Ago
Among many of Gov. Gray Davis’ latest transportation projects is the construction of SR198 from SR43 to Highway 99 as a four-lane expressway. At a cost of $47 million, the construction will begin within the next five years. Currently, the average daily traffic on this 10-mile segment of 198 is 14,100, with peak hour traffic at 1,150. Projected growth of the counties will create heavier traffic-use resulting in a more dangerous roadway, experts say.
With the torch brightly burning near the edge of the track at the Hanford Neighbor Bowl, more than 230 athletes took the field to compete in a competition of winners. The 24th annual Kings County Special Olympics Track and Field Day was held Friday at the school and featured athletes from schools all over Kings County competing in a variety of events.
30 Years Ago
Dr. Jesse Liscomb of Lemoore has been awarded the 10-year Naval Reserve Medal. Liscomb, commanding officer of Naval Reserve Naval Hospital, Lemoore 0190, has completed 24 years of combined active and reserve Naval service. He has operated a family medical practice in Lemoore for nine years. His unit has nine doctors and nurses and about 21 corpsmen. To earn the Naval Reserve Medal means the drilling reservist did not miss a weekend drill in 10 years.
A pair of Valley relay races proved kind to the Lemoore High School track teams this past week. On Friday, Lemoore fared well in the annual Fresno Relays and then repeated its success in the San Joaquin Valley Relays on Tuesday night in Lemoore’s Tiger Stadium. On Tuesday night, Lemoore’s 400-relay team of Charlie Jones, Eric Jefferson, Jimmy Dewberry, and Rich Cummings took top honors with a fast time of 42.5. Jones took an individual first place with his win in the 100 dash in a time of 10.9. Long jump honors went to Cummings who jumped 21-10 for the victory. The 1,600-relay team of Cummings, Jefferson, Dewberry and Jones took top honors.
50 Years Ago
A sonic boom blasted in one of the front windows at Lemoore’s Masonic Temple at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday last week. This is the third time one of the front windows has been broken. Other incidents were thought the work of vandals. Fighter planes operating from Castle Air Force Base are suspected to have caused this latest mishap.
60 Years Ago
Last Friday afternoon the Lemoore High School track team won all three classes when competing against Shafter and Coalinga to score a complete sweep of the Coalinga Invitational Meet. The Class A Tigers’ Tommy Smith again nabbed three firsts with victories in the 100, 220, and broad jump. Other firsts were registered by Rick Machado in the high hurdles and high jump, Ted King in the low hurdles, Dennis Lowe in the 440 and Kenny Wedderburn in the shot put. The Tiger relay team composed of Smith, King, Lowe, and Steve Semas also took first place.
80 Years Ago
William Ward Sheahan at the City Hall is the man whose telephone rings when things go awry with any of the city’s business. His is the office which manages the city’s numerous projects and keeps the wheels of our municipal affairs in good running order. Bill is the man who soothes the troubles of half the town’s irate citizens. He’s the City Clerk and City Judge and he listens to lots of adversity in both capacities. Probably it’s the twinkle of Irish humor that keeps him serene and calm in the midst of maledictions, for he unravels any confusion in the city’s business, calms all hectic complaintants, and answers numerous questions with a great degree of mildness.
95 Years Ago
Russell Funk was the host to a number of his little friends on Friday afternoon at the home of his parents in honor of his fifth birthday. When the children became tired of play they were gathered around a large table decorated in keeping with the approach of Easter, with a large bunny in the center of the table. Those enjoying the merry affair with Master Russell were: Weston Follett, Billie Follett, Dorothy Blaborn, Shirley Truckell, Wayne Martin, Delbert Apperson and Marjorie Apperson.
110 Years Ago
George Schlickeisen and Teague Esrey found the skeleton of a monster fish a few days ago while hunting in the Summit swamps. They brought the skeleton to Lemoore, exhibiting it to the people, in an endeavor to find out what kind of an animal it was. Its head was about eight inches long and it had upper and lower teeth like an alligator. No fish like it has ever been caught out of the streams in this section.
