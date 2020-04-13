Looking Back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

20 Years Ago

Among many of Gov. Gray Davis’ latest transportation projects is the construction of SR198 from SR43 to Highway 99 as a four-lane expressway. At a cost of $47 million, the construction will begin within the next five years. Currently, the average daily traffic on this 10-mile segment of 198 is 14,100, with peak hour traffic at 1,150. Projected growth of the counties will create heavier traffic-use resulting in a more dangerous roadway, experts say.

With the torch brightly burning near the edge of the track at the Hanford Neighbor Bowl, more than 230 athletes took the field to compete in a competition of winners. The 24th annual Kings County Special Olympics Track and Field Day was held Friday at the school and featured athletes from schools all over Kings County competing in a variety of events.

30 Years Ago

Dr. Jesse Liscomb of Lemoore has been awarded the 10-year Naval Reserve Medal. Liscomb, commanding officer of Naval Reserve Naval Hospital, Lemoore 0190, has completed 24 years of combined active and reserve Naval service. He has operated a family medical practice in Lemoore for nine years. His unit has nine doctors and nurses and about 21 corpsmen. To earn the Naval Reserve Medal means the drilling reservist did not miss a weekend drill in 10 years.