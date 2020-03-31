Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
The newly renovated home of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will be dedicated next Tuesday evening, April 4, at 6:15p.m. The ceremony is open to the public. The $172,000 renovation was accomplished partly by the Navy Seabees, volunteer firefighters, and city crews, and provides over 3,800 more square feet of vehicle storage and training area. Upon completion of the new police facility at Fox and Cinnamon streets, the police department will vacate the current space they share with the fire department.
We’re not going to identify the taller-than-reasonable Lemoore city official who said, “Hanford will soon be Lemoore’s bedroom community.” As local citizens know, Hanford being Lemoore’s bedroom is a completely false and misleading statement that has the potential of hurting our good neighbor’s feelings. But with the huge success of Lemoore in scholarship, sports, jobs, growth, planning, general good looks and height, a few provincial folks might agree with that official… Even though Hanford is a long way from being Lemoore’s bedroom, we’ll bet the booster we first mentioned is more right than wrong as Lemoore sees success in every direction: north to the rezoned land on 18th and Cinnamon and the new school, east to the new homes and multiple dwellings, south to the Palace and west to the new West Hills campus. With the theater, additional growth will happen where many Lemoore boosters would enjoy: downtown. As the ‘60s group, The Drifters, sang “Downtown, go downtown, that’s where…
25 Years Ago
The City of Lemoore and the Lemoore Elementary School District are putting past differences behind them and moving forward with plans to seek a community tax to pay for construction of a new community gymnasium and an additional wing of classrooms at Liberty Middle School.
In one of the most surprising moves ever in Kings County sports circles, Thom Sembritzki, Lemoore’s head football coach, and long known for his regular drubbing of rival Hanford, last week signed a contract to coach the Bullpups in 1995. The move surprised many who are familiar with Sembritzki’s background. The decision to coach the Bullpups came down to a question of career advancement, and according to Sembritzki it was never a case of dissatisfaction with Lemoore High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Local volunteers with the American Cancer Society spent time this week delivering daffodil bouquets as the crowning event in the annual Daffodil Days fundraiser for the organization. The daffodils are used as symbols of the many successful individual fights with cancer by people throughout the county. Daffodil Days is the American Cancer Society’s major fundraiser event of the year.
30 Years Ago
Jennie Porter, food service supervisor at the Lemoore Senior Center kitchen, has been chosen “Woman of the Year” by the San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the Soroptimist Club. For the past five years, Porter has shared her living quarters with homeless women and children, helping them to a new start, to continue their education, and providing the motivation to go on to a fulfilling life.
95 Years Ago
The new high school plant at Lemoore consists of three buildings situated on a site of 24 ½ acres of ground. These buildings are all constructed of reinforced concrete and the doors and floors are hardwood. The administration building has a frontage of 400 feet, 30 classrooms, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 800. The cooking department is electrically equipped and the science laboratories have the most modern advantages. The gymnasium has a playing floor 50 ft. by 80 ft., and bleacher capacity of 1200. It is well equipped with showers and dressing rooms. The shop is equipped for instruction in woodwork, automechanics, sheet metal, forge, and electricity. It is one of the best planned school buildings in the state. The entire cost of the plant and site was $350,000. No buildings have been omitted or are to be built at an immediate future date.
100 Years Ago
The curse of all humanity seems to have been gradually thrown out of Lemoore. No longer are you able to step into our billiard parlor and see a number of men sitting around the cloth covered table each trying, either by skill or otherwise, to take the other’s money away from him through the medium of a deck of cards. Whether our continual harping on the subject through these columns has had anything to do with it, we care not, as long as the fact remains. Men who have discarded the shaded tables for other walks in life are to be commended and given a boost for we realized it is hard to break a habit of years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!