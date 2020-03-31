Looking back in Lemoore

The newly renovated home of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will be dedicated next Tuesday evening, April 4, at 6:15p.m. The ceremony is open to the public. The $172,000 renovation was accomplished partly by the Navy Seabees, volunteer firefighters, and city crews, and provides over 3,800 more square feet of vehicle storage and training area. Upon completion of the new police facility at Fox and Cinnamon streets, the police department will vacate the current space they share with the fire department.

We’re not going to identify the taller-than-reasonable Lemoore city official who said, “Hanford will soon be Lemoore’s bedroom community.” As local citizens know, Hanford being Lemoore’s bedroom is a completely false and misleading statement that has the potential of hurting our good neighbor’s feelings. But with the huge success of Lemoore in scholarship, sports, jobs, growth, planning, general good looks and height, a few provincial folks might agree with that official… Even though Hanford is a long way from being Lemoore’s bedroom, we’ll bet the booster we first mentioned is more right than wrong as Lemoore sees success in every direction: north to the rezoned land on 18th and Cinnamon and the new school, east to the new homes and multiple dwellings, south to the Palace and west to the new West Hills campus. With the theater, additional growth will happen where many Lemoore boosters would enjoy: downtown. As the ‘60s group, The Drifters, sang “Downtown, go downtown, that’s where…