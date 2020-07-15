Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
It took a few phone calls, but artist and straw boss of the Lemoore City Centennial “Mural-in-a-Day” Colleen Chronister’s project came away with more than the 100 people needed to complete the mural, except for protecting and placing, in the time allotted on July 2 during the celebration. The panels, depicting the High School, Fire House, Tulare Lake, Granary, Army Air Corps Base, Single Row Cotton Picker, Sarah Mooney Museum, POW/MIA, F/A 18s, and Dairy Cows, were completed on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
25 Years Ago
More than $2.2 million has been contributed this year by members of the Elks Lodges throughout California and Hawaii to be used in treating children suffering from physical disabilities. Over the past 45 years the 14,000 members from throughout California and Hawaii have turned over more than $52.2 million to Elks Major Project, Inc. which administers the non-profit charitable corporation. Bob Wessel, exalted ruler of Hanford Lodge No. 1259, announced local contributions of $6,774.83.
Lemoore High School is the place to be starting tonight as two area agencies present this year’s Jet Blast Summer Carnival. The annual carnival is hosted this year by the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce and the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department of Lemoore Naval Air Station.
75 Years Ago
Frog legs was the main course as the Kings County Sportsman’s Club met for dinner at Irigaray’s in Stratford. Axel Bohls and Rex Van Wyek provided the fare.
85 Years Ago
A new $50,000 concrete weir in Kings river at the head of the main canal of the People’s Ditch Company was assured when the board of directors, this week, approved the plan and specifications and called for bids for the construction work. The reinforced concrete weir will be 435 feet in length and will require over 2,000 yards of concrete and 180,000 pounds of steel, and it replaces a wooden structure built about 25 years ago. The project is expected to help considerably in solving the unemployment situation in Kings county.
The century plant is in blossom. Lemoore’s closely observed century plant, growing in the parking (area) in front of the old high school, now bears one tall stock topped by a pyramid of blossoming branches. The individual flower, forming the branch cluster, is pale yellow in color. Although history of the century plant is indefinite, school authorities agree that the plant was a gift from one of the graduating classes sometime between 1915-1920. This is the first time the unusual plant has blossomed, some 18 to 25 years being required for it to reach the blossoming stage.
100 Years Ago
On June 24, the State Railroad Commission issued an automobile stage permit to Joseph Miller for a stage line between Lemoore and Coalinga. C.E. Graham and A.G. Davidson also got a permit to operate a stage line between Hanford and Tulare.
110 Years Ago
The little village of Laton on the banks of the Kings river northeast of this city, suffered a severe loss by fire Monday night about 8 o’clock. Fire broke out in the Laton hotel and before the flames could be checked the main part of the town was laid low in ashes. The electric lights went out in this city about 1 a.m., the power line having been damaged by the fire, but by 6 a.m. the damage had been repaired and the juice was on in full force. The landlord of the Laton hotel went to show a customer his room on the second floor and when he opened the door he was met by a gush of smoke and fire. Opening the door created a draft and in a few moments the whole building was a mass of flames. The fire spread rapidly and soon the establishment of Blanchard & Son, Judge Smith’s three new buildings, including his residence, Bingham’s pool room, the large unoccupied building belonging to Schnereger & Downing, two saloons and one restaurant were all in ashes. The total loss, it is claimed, will reach $50,000.
Frederick W. Van Sicklen, wealthy merchant, clubman and man of affairs, has resigned his position as a member of the fish and (game) commission. He protests against the dismissal of Vogelsang as chief deputy and the appointment of John Babcock as his successor. While we believe the whole bunch should be fired, we agree with Van Sicklen that Babcock’s home is in Victoria, B.C. If a man could not be found in the state qualified for this position, the governor should let the commission die for want of material.
