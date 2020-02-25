Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Budget Opening Set For March 1—Lemoore Assistant City Manager Ron Hoggard, has a smile as work progresses on schedule for the opening of the Budget Reservation Center at 1160 North Lemoore Ave. Hoggard heads Economic and Commercial Development for the city. He said Budget will spend between $6 and $7 million in the renovation, furnishing, start-up, and switching for the rent-a-car center that will hire some 275-area people.
Last week, Lemoore High School student names were draped across the gym in recognition of students who have contributed to the school’s success in measuring up to state standards. Students were recognized for their outstanding work in attendance, growth in GPA, GPA level and receiving high honors on the Golden Sate Test taken last spring. A total of 457 students were recognized for their accomplishments by principal Mike Cawley at two Renaissance Assemblies held Friday.
25 Years Ago
After 17 years, 276 victories, 150 losses, five Division 3 Central Section titles, and seven West Yosemite League championships, Lemoore High School varsity boys’ basketball coach Jim Gordon is calling it quits, Gordon took off his tie and jacket during a basketball game for the last time Friday night and watched in joy as his own son sent him out a winner. Senior Chris Gordon hauled in a pass from Michael McKnight, and with four seconds left on the clock, buried a three-point basket to give his father his 276th victory in a head-coaching career that has spanned three decades.
30 Years Ago
Lemoore High School installed a new $5,300 automated phone system last week in an attempt to improve duties that frequently interfere from other work. The system will help the public work more closely with the attendance office and will improve foggy day service. In fact, this fog season may have sparked the change because of the deluge of calls. “We recently received 240 calls in one morning,” said office manager Hilary Flowers. “That may have prompted us to install the new system.”
FFA Officers are: Rodney Evangelo – pres., Eddie Silva – vice pres., Amy Hernandez – sec., Joey Rocha – treas., Danny Ray – rep., Jason Rodrigues – sent., and Jamie Bell – hist. These and other FFA members represent the local chapter in competition all over the country and bring home many trophies and championships to boast about. We can be very proud of the home-grown talent they possess and their warm personalities wherever they go.
60 Years Ago
The Orange Belt Stage Line buses are now parking in the alley behind DeMello’s Appliance store to pickup and discharge passengers in place of parking in front of Brownstones. Brownstones is still the Stage Line depot in Lemoore.
70 Years Ago
Residents of the area exceeded the March of Dimes quota by more than $200, it was announced by a representative of the Lemoore Aerie of Eagles, sponsoring organization for the campaign here. More than $700 has been collected in the Lemoore district while the quota had been set at $500.
85 Years Ago
Slot machines in Kings county were doomed Tuesday night when law enforcement officers of the county met in District Attorney Roger Walch’s office and determined that the state law making the possession of slot machines a misdemeanor would be strictly enforced in all parts of the county. This action is in line with similar actions in adjoining counties. The state law provides in substance that: Notice is hereby given to all persons that on or after March 1, 1935, all persons having slot machines in their possession will be immediately arrested and prosecuted, and the machines themselves confiscated. Owners and managers of buildings wherein slot machines are housed are equally guilty of violation of the law with the leases of said building and their employees.
February 22 brings recollections of George Washington stories which vary from the story of the cherry tree incident in which he is quoted “I can not tell a lie” to heroic feats during the Revolutionary War, but it is less seldom that his admirers see him in the role of farmer. From diaries kept by George Washington, it is easy to see that Washington, the farmer, met similar problems to those of the present day farmer: June 16, 1768—“Began to cut Timothy Meadow at Doeg Run and did not finish it till the 8th July—the weather being Rainy and bad—which almost spoiled 30,000 weight of Hay. On July 25th he records that he found rust in a 28-acre field of wheat.