Looking back in Lemoore

Slot machines in Kings county were doomed Tuesday night when law enforcement officers of the county met in District Attorney Roger Walch’s office and determined that the state law making the possession of slot machines a misdemeanor would be strictly enforced in all parts of the county. This action is in line with similar actions in adjoining counties. The state law provides in substance that: Notice is hereby given to all persons that on or after March 1, 1935, all persons having slot machines in their possession will be immediately arrested and prosecuted, and the machines themselves confiscated. Owners and managers of buildings wherein slot machines are housed are equally guilty of violation of the law with the leases of said building and their employees.