Looking back in Lemoore

25 Years Ago
Lynda Lahodny was speechless Friday after being named Lemoore’s 1995 Citizen of the Year. For those who know her, that’s something. Lahodny, owner of Lemoore’s cards a lemoore in the downtown district, said she was convinced she knew the winner of this year’s Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year honor because she submitted the nomination herself. “I was sitting there all smug because I knew who had won.” Then Bill Henry, Lemoore’s 1994 Citizen of the Year, continued his introduction, it hit her: She was the winner. First her mouth dropped. Then her mouth went dry. Finally, her knees began to shake. “I knew that would be a problem because I had to give a speech. It’s not like me to have nothing to say.” This is Lahodny’s second Citizen of the Year honor in the past year. In 1994, she was named the Kings County Peace Officers Association Citizen of the Year based on her work with Lemoore’s Graffiti Task Force and the local DARE program.
In what has been dubbed the “Arms Deal of the Century,” the Finnish Ministry of Defense has purchased 57 single seat F/A-18C and seven two seat F/A-18D Hornets for the use by the Finnish Air Force. Naturally, acquiring the new aircraft meant that the Finnish Air Force would need to train fighter pilots and maintenance personnel in how best to fly and repair the planes. They are being trained by the people who know the Hornet best - the United States Navy. Several members of the Finnish Air Force are now at Lemoore Naval Air Station working side by side with VFA-125 and NAMTRA to learn all of the ins and outs of the FA-18. They are estimated to be here until Spring of 1996.
85 Years Ago
An appreciable increase in farm settlement throughout the Island and Lake districts delayed final reports on the federal farm census, which were recently completed in Kings county, according to word made known yesterday by census takers. More than 500 farms are listed this year in a district which registered only 300 five years ago when the last farm census was taken in the district north of Lemoore.
Wayne McClung and his 12-piece orchestra from Fresno have been engaged for the Fireman’s Ball, the twelfth annual event of its kind, to be given February 23, according to arrangements completed recently. While Royal Prince, chairman of the 1935 Fireman’s Ball, and his committee have been working on plans for the dance, leaders of the Volunteer Fire department have mailed letters and tickets enlisting financial support of residents of the community. The annual drive is the only means of supporting the department.
100 Years Ago
How Muir Woods Got Its Name – When William Kent gave Muir Woods—of the giant Sequoias—to the Nation some years ago, Theodore Roosevelt, then president, insisted that the new National Park, should be known as the “Kent Woods.” Kent turned down the suggestion with this personal note to the president: “So many millions of better people have died forgotten that to stencil one’s own name on a benefaction seems to carry with it an implication of mundane immortality, as being something purchasable. I have five good husky boys that I am trying to bring up to a knowledge of democracy and to a realizing sense of the rights of the ‘other fellow,’ doctrines which you, sir, have taught with more vigor and effect than any man in my time. If these boys cannot keep the name of Kent alive, I am willing it should be forgotten.”
105 Years Ago
If the water keeps raising some of the boys will probably have to practice in boats. “We Should Worry.” Lemoore can play baseball in air ships if necessary.
Joe Whiteside was pleased during the recent storm and reports things progressing down on his “cottontail” ranch.
A rainfall chart for November, December and January of 1914 records steady rains until January 17 when there was 1.32 inches, lifting the total at the end of the three month period to 7.36.
110 Years Ago
Coalinga has a chain gang and disturbers of the peace are making themselves scarce in the oil city.
If you want to laugh and grow fat don’t fail to go to the theater tonight. The management promises those who attend a good entertainment in a boxing contest between two well-known light weights, good singing by local talent and a fine show of moving pictures.