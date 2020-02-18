Looking back in Lemoore

Lynda Lahodny was speechless Friday after being named Lemoore’s 1995 Citizen of the Year. For those who know her, that’s something. Lahodny, owner of Lemoore’s cards a lemoore in the downtown district, said she was convinced she knew the winner of this year’s Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year honor because she submitted the nomination herself. “I was sitting there all smug because I knew who had won.” Then Bill Henry, Lemoore’s 1994 Citizen of the Year, continued his introduction, it hit her: She was the winner. First her mouth dropped. Then her mouth went dry. Finally, her knees began to shake. “I knew that would be a problem because I had to give a speech. It’s not like me to have nothing to say.” This is Lahodny’s second Citizen of the Year honor in the past year. In 1994, she was named the Kings County Peace Officers Association Citizen of the Year based on her work with Lemoore’s Graffiti Task Force and the local DARE program.