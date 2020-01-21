30 Years Ago
Lemoore’s Brett Dew, the school record holder in the high jump at 6-8 is one of seven high school athletes in the nation to be invited to the prestigious Sunkist Invitational Track Meet to be held tomorrow in Los Angeles. Dew is also a member of the LHS varsity basketball team and a star athlete on Lemoore’s playoff football team.
Xavier Hill, Ken Henry, Dana Bezerra, and Shari Fetterhof are promoting the Parent Forum organization, which is a group of parents who try to coordinate a closer LHS administration/parent relationship. They meet every month, and this month’s topic is “Peer Helpers.”
Students of the Week at Central Elementary School for the month of December, fourth through fifth grades, are Manuel Gonsalves, Sarah Burrow, Jason Glaspie, Randall Thomas, Carol Jeff, Jaclyn Worth, Jose Rosas, and Rodger Finney. The youngsters received certificates at a school assembly.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore Planning Commission members approved site plans for eight proposed apartment units and four duplexes and named Ken Newbury as the group’s 1985 chairman during their monthly meeting Monday night.
Keith and Margie Lowe have plan to close their store, Lowe’s Appliances and Sporting Goods, sometime in the immediate future. The business has been a fixture in the community since 1922.
Tiger Standouts – Casey Lessard, a sophomore on the Lemoore High JV wrestling team, pinned his opponent from Redwood last Tuesday and tied a Golden West foe Thursday 9-9. Eddie Neal, the heavyweight representative on the varsity wrestling team, pinned his foe from Redwood during the Tigers’ 44-26 loss to the Rangers Thursday. Sharon Ostrom scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds during the Tiger junior varsity basketball team’s victory over Redwood on Friday. She is a freshman.
40 Years Ago
Blue skies were a seldom seen sight last week as a Pacific storm drenched California and the Valley. Since last Thursday a total of 2.04 inches fell on the Lemoore area.
55 Years Ago
A small crowd of about 125 officials and interested parties will be invited guests Friday at 3:30pm at the ground breaking ceremonies for Country Club Apartments to be built by Blake Construction Company according to Robert E. Blake, president.
Miss Mary Ann Neves was named Future Farmer’s sweetheart and was crowned during the annual FFA ball.
80 Years Ago
Offices were established at Hall’s Corners this week by the Fresno branch of the Producers Cotton Gin, where plans are in progress for the construction of a new gin for this area.
Note To Adolph Hitler – The man who saved 577 of your sailors from death when they obeyed your order to scuttle the Nazi luxury liner, Columbus, is a Jew. His name is Harry A. Badt. He commands the U.S.S. Tuscaloosa, by commission of the United States government to defend freedom of conscience, freedom of speech, freedom of press and freedom of movement for a free people. Would the commander and men of your ship, Columbus, have had your sanction to rescue and bring home the Jew, Captain Badt, if the situation had been reversed?
They Tell M.- E. – That “Doc” Funk is being asked so often as to when he is going to move into his new offices that he now carries a sign on his back reading, “About March 1st.”
110 Years Ago
Warning has been sent out from Washington against an issue of $1 bills in which General Grant is pictured with a white nose. The bills are bogus, but so cleverly imitated by a photo mechanical process that General Grant’s white nose offers the only ready means of detection. The bills are silver certificates of $1 of the series of 1899, check letter C, face plate numbered 4801 and back plate 2598, signed W.T. Vernon, Register of the United States. Among minor errors in making, the periods are omitted after the signatures. The worthlessness of the bills was discovered in Chicago.
While we are experiencing a severe cold spell of weather for California, yet when we read the exchanges where it tells forty below zero in many of the middle western states, we feel fortunate in being a resident of the Golden State.
A trustworthy boy 16 years of age would like a place to learn a trade. Address, box 561, Lemoore Cal.
A party consisting of Dr. W.P. Byron, G.B. Chinn, E.G. Walker, B.H. Hancock. Claud Friend, Charles Bailey and L.H. Byron, left Monday for a few days outing on Tulare lake.
