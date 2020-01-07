25 Years Ago
Lemoore area residents flocked to the local Post Office Tuesday in search of the new 32-cent stamp required on all first-class mail. Local postal officials had their hands full as residents swarmed to the Post Office on its first day of operation in 1995. The postal rate increase went into effect Sunday, making the old 29-cent stamp useless unless combined with a few 1-cent stamps.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Ken Marvin. Former Lemoore Police Marvin was sworn in as Kings County’s sheriff-coroner Tuesday in Hanford. He takes over from Sheriff Tom Clark, who retired after three terms in office.
When Soviet Problem was a youngster, she was nothing to write home about. “She was just a horse,” shrugged Dave McGlothlin, the manager of John Harris’ famed thoroughbred horse division. The 4-year-old filly placed second in the prestigious Breeder’s Cup Sprint this November at Kentucky’s Churchill Downs. So far she’s garnered more than $900,000 in prize winnings. That she did so well is a tribute to the strong horse management and development skills of McGlothlin and the staff of Harris’. McGlothlin will share his expertise with students this spring semester at West Hills College.
30 Years Ago
The Kings River Water Association recently released a report on the projected water situation for the 1989-90 winter and the prospects aren’t good. With only two storm periods occurring so far this season, precipitation recorded at Pine Flat has totaled only 1.79 inches, a mere 30 percent of the 5.83 inch average for this time of year.
At its last regularly scheduled meeting, the Lemoore Union High School District board of trustees approved the design of the planned $2 million swimming complex. Drawings submitted by Simpson & Associates of Fresno provides for a two-pool system, a departure from the original idea calling for a single pool. The smaller pool will have a depth of 2 ½ to 4 feet and will include a ramp to provide wheelchair access to the handicapped. The little pool will also be used to teach swimming to smaller children. The larger pool will be used for diving and swim meets, as well as provide a facility for public swimming and for clubs such as the Lemoore Aqua Jets.
80 Years Ago
Stay-at-home Britons are learning more about the hazards of modern war than the British Tommies at the Western front. In the first three months of war, nearly 3000 persons have been killed in accidents on the blacked out streets and roads of Britain. With snow and rain stalemating action along the Rhine, a good motto for the present would seem to be, “Play safe—and go to the front!”
Contributions still continue to the Finnish Relief Fund, instituted by Mrs. Belle Waidler, local resident of Finnish birth. The Advance is receiving contributions which are forwarded to the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the Finnish Relief, headed by former President Herbert Hoover. People in this vicinity, as well as through out the country are heartened by gallant Finland’s surprisingly staunch stand against her enemy, and sympathetic contributors continue to swell the national funds for the relief of the little northland country.
110 Years Ago
The Lemoore opera house will be completed in a few days and the managers will throw the doors open to the theater going public Wednesday evening Jan. 5th presenting a grand vaudeville performance and picture show. The walls are being tinted, and the whole interior is being given a coat of paint which makes it look cheerful and artistic. L. Marvin, who has been employed at the Gem theater, will operate the moving picture machine at Lemoore’s new play house and a galvanized iron booth has been arranged in the balcony which will make it absolutely fire proof.
The settlers living across Kings river west of Stratton were petitioned for the formation of a new school district. The county is rapidly settling upon the west side and petition will be granted as over thirty children are in the proposed district at present.
The “Overgrowns” beat the Lemoore high school team in a football game Christmas day at the Recreation park. The score being 14-0.
Born to the wife of Jesse Esrey on Thursday, December 30th a daughter.
Books! Books! at Bartletts. Fine line of novels by the greatest authors. Prices 10c, 15c, and 25c up to $1.50.
The directors of the Bank of Lemoore have declared the usual semi-annual dividend of 4 per cent payable Jan. 3, 1910.
