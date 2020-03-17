Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
For the 100th anniversary of its incorporation, the City of Lemoore is planning a “real blow-out,” backers say. Starting on Friday evening, June 30, a BBQ and dance will be held on “D” St. and in the Downtown Plaza. But that’s only for starters. Get ready to party all day and into the night on July 1 with a parade, games in the park, firemen’s muster, and food and movies in the Plaza that evening. Saturday will kick-off at 10 a.m. with a parade ending at City Park. July 2 will see the community gathering for a non-denominational prayer service in the City Park directed by Lemoore Police Chaplain Buck Dikes, followed by a pancake breakfast. Sunday afternoon, the Sarah A. Mooney Museum will conduct tours and also feature an ice cream social sponsored by the Odd Fellows.
25 Years Ago
Rain!! Lemoore, along with the rest of the valley and state, was hip deep in water last weekend as a major storm front dumped massive amounts of the rain on the region. While the city was nearly dry Wednesday, the effects of the storm will be felt for many weeks to come in snarled interstate traffic along the Interstate-5 corridor. President Clinton declared 39 California counties federal disaster areas due to flooding. The list includes Kings, Fresno, Kern, and Tulare counties. Meanwhile the Kings County Farm Bureau is reporting significant crop damage statewide from the flooding.
Youngsters from the Honey Bun Preschool in Lemoore joined members of the Lemoore Tree Committee last week at Heritage Park to help plant a sapling in recognition of Arbor Day. In all, seven trees were planted at the park courtesy of the Lemoore Tree Committee and the Hanford Garden Club.
You have free articles remaining.
Lemoore Naval Air Station has been chosen as a Department of Defense Model Community for Families and Children. Along with the designation will come $443,000 to fund youth employment, salaries/wages, equipment and supplies. The money will be stretched out from April 1 to March 31, 1998. In November the DoD publicly announced this new initiative for families and children designed to prevent youth violence and encourage positive alternatives for youth.
70 Years Ago
In the Spring everything turns green. Even the wearing apparel takes on that color at least for a day. And what day is that? Why, St. Patrick’s Day, of course, on the 17th of March. All of the sons of Erin and many others will sport the brightest greens on that day. And they’ll march and sing and laugh and dance, maybe get into a scrap or two. It’s all part of the traditional celebration in honor of their patron saint who is credited with driving the snakes out of Ireland. It has been facetiously said that Ireland’s fame comes from the policemen, politicians, and potatoes she exports Be that as it may, world’s affection for the Emerald Isle comes from the wit and humor and the kindliness of its people wherever they may live.
The 1950 Easter Seal campaign to raise funds for the treatment and care of crippled children in Kings County commenced last Thursday and will end April 9 under the direction of Russell Troutner, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Mrs. Thad Smith of Hanford is president and Mrs. T.A. Bettencourt is vice-president of the Crippled Children’s Society of Kings County. Others from Lemoore serving on the board are Miss Mildred Logan, Rev. W. Darst Newhouse, and Mrs. Irwin Peterson.
95 Years Ago
The Lemoore Union High school will close Wednesday night and move to the new building Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20. Wednesday, March 25, will be open house all day and the High school Operetta will be presented the same evening. No charge for admission.
Automobiles should be safer at railroad crossings than horses because they do not become frightened and are better controlled; but the opposite seems to be the case. An experienced driver of horses describes the proper method of approaching a railroad crossing as follows: “Gather up the reins tight, take out the whip, and bring the horses to a walk.” An experienced automobilist advises: “Always go into second speed.” The method is precisely the same in either case. The driver has absolute control, can stop or go ahead as conditions demand, and is alert to the situation. If all drivers would adopt this simple rule and adhere to it faithfully the problem would be solved. What a saving there would be of priceless human life, of grief untold, ambitions wrecked, and hopes lost forever!—W.H. Story, President Athchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway system