20 Years Ago
He knelt before her in front of 200 people in Hanford High School’s Presentation Center during a break between scenes of the drama being presented and asked her to marry him. A surprised Marcy Lynn Regier said, “Yes” to Ely Gonzales Payoyo. The bride elect is the daughter of Jack and Linda Regier and a graduate of Bakersfield High School in 1990 and Fresno Pacific University in 1994. Payoyo is the son of Andy and Luving Payoyo of Lemoore and a graduate of Lemoore High School in 1985 and Fresno State University in 1989. The couple are teachers at Hanford High School, she math and drama, he history and computers, where they met. The marriage will take place on Dec. 4, 1999 in the Laurelglen Bible Church in Bakersfield.
Two members of the Lemoore High School boys’ water polo team were selected as West Yosemite League Most Valuable Players, according to their coach, Kristen Ruby. Named are Josh Acosta and Scott Knutson. Jason Clay was named to the league’s first team; Carl Barker was placed on the second team; and Ryan Setterly, Brett Hearn, and Nick Reed earned honorable mention status.
30 Years Ago
Relief help for the victims of the October 15 earthquake in northern California will be aided by a donation made by the Kiwanis Club. According to club president Bob Clement, a fund has been established by the California-Nevada-Hawaii District of Kiwanis International. The fund will specifically be used to assist victims of the earthquake. The Lemoore Club has donated $600 to the fund. Clement stated, “Our club has always been responsible when a crisis happens; it’s what our club is all about – people helping people.
On Tuesday, the voters of Lemoore, Stratford, and The Island area will have a unique opportunity to directly affect the recreational needs of their community. They can vote yes on Measure A. Measure A is a $2 million bond initiative that would provide the capital for the construction of a new pool at Lemoore High School. A new pool would replace the school’s old facility, condemned last year by the Kings County Health Department. The school’s swimming facility was shut down after 46 years of continuous service, and over the years thousands of youngsters have enjoyed its many benefits.
35 Years Ago
Kings County elections clerk Ed Rose is expecting 70 percent of the county’s 31,405 registered voters to show up at the polls next Tuesday, Nov. 6. Contacted Monday, Rose said the 70 percent figure was about average for a presidential election. He noted that in previous elections involving the nation’s highest office, the voter figure had ranged from a high of 80 percent to a low of 65 percent. In Lemoore, 3,774 residents are registered in order to cast their vote for either Ronald Reagan or Walter Mondale and a hotly fought city council contest, along with other important races. In the council race, the options include incumbents Don Casten, Gene Stebbins and Larry Souza and challengers Barbara Wyckoff, John Luis and Dick McKee.
65 Years Ago
Excellent Autumn weather has continued to hold although in the past week there has been some overcast which has not long remained in evidence. Temperatures continue to decline and there have been suggestions that storms in the north or offshore might bring showers to this area but none have materialized.
There’ll be “Dirty Work at the Crossroads” here soon! Other features of the stellar performances on Nov. 13 will be a lively and harmonious Barber Shop Quartet starring Verne Bryant, Ray Blakely, Leon Hansen and Burnett Hyer. The orchestra for the melodrama is composed of Johnnie Dockstader, George Ribkin, Mrs. Charles Thomsen, Burnett Hyer, Wilbur L. Stevens, Burruss Weiss, Tommy Hooker and Al Albrecht. Waving the baton will be Fred Wolcott.
80 Years Ago
Margaret Miguel will represent this community next Saturday night at the Queen’s Ball in Hanford. Miss Miguel will compete with other Kings County lassies for the honor of acting as Queen of the Armistice celebration to be held in Avenal.
After a harassing night of pursuit by spooks and spirits, Lemoore folk woke up yesterday morning to view the wreckage of the annual Halloween spree. Merchants were diligently washing well soaped windows, hosing sidewalks and removing various and sundry of the most amazing articles from their premises. The fire department was busy with a series of bonfires at the main intersections.
